HR Path Expands Global Reach with the Acquisition of Pay Human Group, Enhancing Its Market Presence in LATAM

HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Pay Human Group, a renowned Mexican company specializing in payroll management and HR consulting.

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 27 years of experience, Pay Human Group has built a strong reputation for delivering transparent, secure, and adaptable solutions tailored to client's unique needs.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and extending its presence in the Latin American market. Pay Human Group's expertise in payroll management and personalized HR services aligns seamlessly with HR Path's mission to empower companies through comprehensive HR solutions and services across advising, implementation, and managed services.

"We are delighted to welcome Pay Human to the HR Path family," stated François Boulet, co-founder and CEO of HR Path. " Their leadership in Mexico & Colombia, combined with their deep expertise and commitment to excellence in BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), aligns perfectly with our strategy to offer the best HR solutions and services worldwide. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide unmatched service, enabling our clients to access our AIR (Advise, Implement, and Run) services in even more countries."

Frédéric Van Bellinghen, Partner at HR Path, added, "Pay Human Group's mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge Payroll Management and Human Resources Services closely aligns with our commitment to delivering outstanding client experiences. Together, we will continue offering specialized consulting, operational payroll efficiency, adaptability, technology, and robust security, so our customers can focus on growing their business, equipping them with the tools needed to succeed in today's fast-changing business environment."

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572058/HR_Path.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572065/5057670/HR_Path_Pay_Human_Group_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Fabienne LATOUR, Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-expands-global-reach-with-the-acquisition-of-pay-human-group-enhancing-its-market-presence-in-latam-302320813.html