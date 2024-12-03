Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HR Path Expands Global Reach with the Acquisition of Pay Human Group, Enhancing Its Market Presence in LATAM

Finanznachrichten News

HR Path, a global leader in HR consulting and HRIS solutions, is proud to announce its strategic acquisition of Pay Human Group, a renowned Mexican company specializing in payroll management and HR consulting.

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 27 years of experience, Pay Human Group has built a strong reputation for delivering transparent, secure, and adaptable solutions tailored to client's unique needs.

HR Path Pay Human Group Logo

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for HR Path, solidifying its position as a leader in the HR industry and extending its presence in the Latin American market. Pay Human Group's expertise in payroll management and personalized HR services aligns seamlessly with HR Path's mission to empower companies through comprehensive HR solutions and services across advising, implementation, and managed services.

"We are delighted to welcome Pay Human to the HR Path family," stated François Boulet, co-founder and CEO of HR Path. " Their leadership in Mexico & Colombia, combined with their deep expertise and commitment to excellence in BPO (Business Process Outsourcing), aligns perfectly with our strategy to offer the best HR solutions and services worldwide. Together, we will continue to innovate and provide unmatched service, enabling our clients to access our AIR (Advise, Implement, and Run) services in even more countries."

Frédéric Van Bellinghen, Partner at HR Path, added, "Pay Human Group's mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge Payroll Management and Human Resources Services closely aligns with our commitment to delivering outstanding client experiences. Together, we will continue offering specialized consulting, operational payroll efficiency, adaptability, technology, and robust security, so our customers can focus on growing their business, equipping them with the tools needed to succeed in today's fast-changing business environment."

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572058/HR_Path.pdf
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2572065/5057670/HR_Path_Pay_Human_Group_Logo.jpg

CONTACT: Fabienne LATOUR, Fabienne.latour@hr-path.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hr-path-expands-global-reach-with-the-acquisition-of-pay-human-group-enhancing-its-market-presence-in-latam-302320813.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.