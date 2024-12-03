Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 2 December 2024 was 387.54p (cum income) Ex-dividend.

For and on behalf of the Board

03 December 2024