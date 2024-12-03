Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A0HMX9 | ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54
Britvic plc: Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Britvic plc (BVIC ) 
Holding(s) in Company 
03-Dec-2024 / 13:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
1. Issuer Details 
ISIN 
GB00B0N8QD54 
Issuer Name 
BRITVIC PLC 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
UK 
2. Reason for Notification 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
Name 
Morgan Stanley 
City of registered office (if applicable) 
Country of registered office (if applicable) 
US 
Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Morgan Stanley             Wilmington, Delaware          USA

4. Details of the shareholder 

Name                  City of registered office        Country of registered office 
 
 
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc London                 UNITED KINGDOM

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Dec-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% 
.          % of voting rights   of voting rights through  Total of both in % (8.A Total number of voting 
           attached to shares   financial instruments   + 8.B)         rights held in issuer 
           (total of 8.A)     (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 
 
 
Resulting situation 
on the date on which 4.859909        1.233606          6.093515        15167142 
threshold was 
crossed or reached 
Position of previous 
notification (if   4.366327        1.233606          5.599933 
applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if  Number of direct voting rights Number of indirect voting    % of direct voting rights    % of indirect voting rights 
possible)              (DTR5.1)            rights (DTR5.2.1)        (DTR5.1)            (DTR5.2.1) 
 
 
                                  12096618                            4.859909 
GB00B0N8QD54 
 
 
                Sub 12096618                            4.859909% 
Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Number of voting rights that 
Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     may be acquired if the     % of voting rights 
                                                    instrument is exercised/ 
                                                    converted 
 
 
 
Right of recall over securities   at any time           at any time             11192              0.004496 
lending agreements 
 
 
 
                Sub                                   11192              0.004496% 
Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial instrument    Expiration date         Exercise/conversion period     Physical or cash settlement   Number of voting rights     % of voting rights 
 
 
                  22/01/2025                             Cash              2836732             1.139679 
Equity Swap                             at any time 
 
 
                  15/05/2025                             Cash              222600             0.089431 
Equity Swap                             at any time 
 
 
                Sub                                                   3059332             1.229110% 
Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

% of voting rights through 
                                                    financial instruments if it   Total of both if it equals or 
Ultimate controlling person     Name of controlled undertaking   % of voting rights if it equals equals or is higher than the  is higher than the notifiable 
                                    or is higher than the      notifiable threshold      threshold 
                                    notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)      Morgan Stanley Capital Management, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)      Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 1)      Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 2) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)      Morgan Stanley Capital Management, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 2)      Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley International 
                  Holdings Inc. 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley International 
                  Limited 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 3)      Morgan Stanley & Co. International 4.859908                            5.999587% 
                  plc 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 4) 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)      Morgan Stanley Capital Management, 
                  LLC 
 
 
 
 
Morgan Stanley (Chain 4)      Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

03-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

Glasgow

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0N8QD54 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:      BVIC 
LEI Code:    635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  362878 
EQS News ID:  2043413 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2043413&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 08:45 ET (13:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
