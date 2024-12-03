GreetEat Corp. Announces Beta Launch Date for Its Virtual Dining Platform

GreetEat Corp. (OTC PINK:REPO), a technology company dedicated to fostering meaningful connections through virtual dining experiences, is thrilled to announce the beta launch date of its innovative platform, GreetEat.com. Beginning December 10, 2024, users can sign up for early access to this cutting-edge platform, just in time for the holiday season.

Designed to bring people together no matter where they are, GreetEat allows users to host remote meetings, celebrations, and gatherings over personalized dining experiences. Whether you're connecting with family and friends or collaborating with colleagues, GreetEat offers a unique way to share moments and meals during the festive season and beyond.

"The holidays are all about connection, and we're excited to offer a platform that brings people closer together," said Kenny Shimokura, COO of GreetEat Corp. "With the beta launch of GreetEat, we're giving users a chance to create memorable dining experiences that transcend distance, whether for professional purposes or personal celebrations."

How to Join the GreetEat Beta Launch:

Mark Your Calendar: The beta launch begins on December 10, 2024 .

Visit GreetEat.com: Navigate to www.GreetEat.com on your desktop or mobile device.

Sign Up: Click "Sign Up" to create an account and gain exclusive early access to the platform's features.

Why Join the GreetEat Beta?

Get Ahead of the Curve: Be among the first to experience GreetEat's innovative features.

Engage and Connect: Host gatherings, set budgets, and track expenses for events with colleagues, family, or friends.

Shape the Future: Provide feedback to directly influence the platform's development.

Perfect for the Holidays: Connect and celebrate with loved ones or team members over curated dining experiences during the most festive time of year.

"This is the perfect opportunity to gather your family, friends, or colleagues for virtual celebrations over the holidays," added Shimokura. "GreetEat transforms meals into meaningful shared moments, no matter the distance. We can't wait to see the creative ways our users will engage with the platform."

About GreetEat Corporation:

GreetEat Corporation, currently trading under the name National Asset Recovery Corporation - ticker REPO on the OTC Pink, is a technology company that was created to connect colleagues, business partners, customers and prospects to food services during virtual meetings or conferences. GreetEat provides a simple to use proprietary platform to host a video conference and send the guests a food delivery voucher at the same time. The goal is to create an efficient bridge to both a business meal, and a secure video conference accessible to anyone in a remote environment. This process allows the host to avoid expensive catering and venue costs while allowing the guests to order a meal from their favorite participating local provider. It is the Company's intention to cease to do business as a debt recovery service to concentrate on engineering its platform and gaining market share. The food delivery market segment alone is estimated to be 220 billion USD with an anticipated annual growth rate of 10%. Steps have been taken to develop strategic relationships with global participants in this market segment. The company is also developing other custom host capabilities and options that it intends to implement in the near future.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the company's business and industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the management. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to obtain FINRA approval for the proposed name change, market conditions, and other factors beyond the company's control. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

