Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.12.2024 15:34 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Cyber A.I. Group Executes Comprehensive Agreement to Acquire Established American Cybersecurity Company

Finanznachrichten News

Significant Acquisition Poised to Drive Expansion as Company Accelerates International Pre-IPO M&A Strategy

MIAMI, NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. ("CyberAI" or the "Company"), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the proactive acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, announced today that it has executed a comprehensive Letter of Intent to acquire an established American cybersecurity firm. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of CyberAI and Chairman of Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, CyberAI's founding shareholder.

"The extraordinary value of this major acquisition cannot be overstated," said Mr. Cervantes. "Generating over $30 million in annual revenue, this very significant prospective acquisition is a major step in our global mergers and acquisitions strategy and underscores our overriding commitment to highly proactive growth. By enhancing our market presence and service capabilities, we aim to deliver exceptional value for stakeholders while fast-tracking progress toward our pre-IPO milestones."

With a reputation as a leading and highly profitable national cybersecurity firm, the prospective acquisition is expected to bring an established client base and critical expertise to CyberAI. This strategic move directly supports CyberAI's goal of strengthening our international cybersecurity presence and expanding our global footprint in priority markets.

"As we have previously stated, as part of our growth strategy, CyberAI is targeting $100 million in annualized revenue over the next twelve to eighteen months," added Mr. Cervantes, "This ambitious goal will be achieved through a balanced combination of strategic international acquisitions and organic growth. At the same time, we're focused on equipping our clients with next-generation A.I.-powered technologies tailored to cybersecurity challenges."

It is anticipated that New York-based ThinkEquity LLC, an investment bank specializing in public and private capital raises, will provide principal financing for the acquisition. On October 18, 2024, CyberAI announced the execution of an investment banking agreement with ThinkEquity in support of CyberAI's M&A strategy. For more information, please visit: www.think-equity.com.

Finalization of the transaction is expected in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions. Additional updates regarding the acquisition will be provided on a periodic basis.

About Cyber A.I. Group

Cyber A.I. Group, Inc..

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f059bb47-9330-416a-ba0e-94e88b5b1eaa


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.