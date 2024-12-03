Cyber A.I. Group, Inc.: Cyber A.I. Group Executes Comprehensive Agreement to Acquire Established American Cybersecurity Company

Significant Acquisition Poised to Drive Expansion as Company Accelerates International Pre-IPO M&A Strategy

MIAMI, NEW YORK and PARIS, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber A.I. Group, Inc. ("CyberAI" or the "Company"), an emerging growth Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence and IT services company engaged in the proactive acquisition of a broad spectrum of Cybersecurity service providers on an international basis, announced today that it has executed a comprehensive Letter of Intent to acquire an established American cybersecurity firm. The announcement was made by A.J. Cervantes, Jr., Chairman of CyberAI and Chairman of Trilogy Capital Group, LLC, CyberAI's founding shareholder.

"The extraordinary value of this major acquisition cannot be overstated," said Mr. Cervantes. "Generating over $30 million in annual revenue, this very significant prospective acquisition is a major step in our global mergers and acquisitions strategy and underscores our overriding commitment to highly proactive growth. By enhancing our market presence and service capabilities, we aim to deliver exceptional value for stakeholders while fast-tracking progress toward our pre-IPO milestones."

With a reputation as a leading and highly profitable national cybersecurity firm, the prospective acquisition is expected to bring an established client base and critical expertise to CyberAI. This strategic move directly supports CyberAI's goal of strengthening our international cybersecurity presence and expanding our global footprint in priority markets.

"As we have previously stated, as part of our growth strategy, CyberAI is targeting $100 million in annualized revenue over the next twelve to eighteen months," added Mr. Cervantes, "This ambitious goal will be achieved through a balanced combination of strategic international acquisitions and organic growth. At the same time, we're focused on equipping our clients with next-generation A.I.-powered technologies tailored to cybersecurity challenges."

It is anticipated that New York-based ThinkEquity LLC, an investment bank specializing in public and private capital raises, will provide principal financing for the acquisition. On October 18, 2024, CyberAI announced the execution of an investment banking agreement with ThinkEquity in support of CyberAI's M&A strategy. For more information, please visit: www.think-equity.com.

Finalization of the transaction is expected in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and standard closing conditions. Additional updates regarding the acquisition will be provided on a periodic basis.

