Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 15:16 Uhr
100 Leser
42Gears Launches SureAccess: Zero Trust Network Access Solution to Transform Enterprise Security

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 42Gears, a global leader in Enterprise Mobility Management, announced the launch of SureAccess, a cutting-edge Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solution today. This innovative solution reinforces the company's commitment to enterprise security by ensuring that only authenticated users and verified devices can access corporate resources from anywhere, anytime.

42Gears1_Logo

"In today's hybrid work environment, traditional security perimeters are no longer enough," said Onkar Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of 42Gears. "SureAccess represents our response to evolving security challenges, offering organizations a robust solution that verifies every access attempt, regardless of location or device."

SureAccess (42Gears' ZTNA solution) is designed to protect organizations from unauthorized access, data breaches, and insider threats.

Key Features of SureAccess:

  • Secure Protocol: SureAccess leverages Wireguard, a modern and secure protocol.
  • Split Tunnel: Enables selective internet routing through secure tunnels for specific DNS or IP addresses and bypasses the rest.
  • DNS-Based Access Policy: Streamlines secure access to corporate resources by managing which domains utilize the SureAccess tunnel.
  • Cloud Scalable: Scales automatically to handle device traffic surges.
  • Advanced Authentication: Deploy advanced authentication methods from IdPs like MFA and passwordless authentication.
  • Access Policy Manager (APM): Enables real-time, context-aware, and conditional access to enterprise resources.
  • Per App VPN: Routes specific applications through the SureAccess tunnel while excluding others.

SureAccess offers the following benefits:

  • Continuous Verification: Ensures continuous verification for all users and devices attempting to access corporate resources.
  • Enhanced Security: SureAccess provides encrypted tunnel network access, safeguarding data transmission and blocking unauthorized users.
  • Granular Control: SureAccess only grants network access to authorized devices and apps that meet security requirements, enhancing breach protection.
  • Secure BYOD Access: SureAccess enforces security policies on personal devices accessing corporate resources through its built-in Zero Trust framework.
  • Data Breach Protection: Secure ZTNA tunneling protects all internet traffic, preventing data breaches and unauthorized network access.
  • Selective Routing: SureAccess ensures secure routing for critical services, protecting business functions without changing existing security policies

This new offering strengthens 42Gears' portfolio of enterprise mobility solutions, providing organizations with the tools they need to secure their digital assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

About 42Gears

42Gears is a leader in enterprise IT management, offering cutting-edge solutions that aim to transform the digital workplace. Delivered from the cloud and on-premise, 42Gears products support all major mobile and desktop operating systems, enabling IT and DevOps teams to improve frontline workforce productivity and the efficiency of software development teams. 42Gears products are used by over 23,000 customers across various industries in more than 170 countries, and are available for purchase through a global partner network.

For more information, visit https://www.42gears.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2210925/4276263/42Gears1_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/42gears-launches-sureaccess-zero-trust-network-access-solution-to-transform-enterprise-security-302320941.html

