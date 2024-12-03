Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Adial Pharmaceuticals Granted Key U.S. Patent for the Treatment of Alcohol and Drug Dependence Based on Expanded Genotype Combinations

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) ("Adial" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, today announced patent number 12150931 was issued on November 26, 2024 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, expanding the Company's intellectual property coverage.

The patent covers a broader range of genotype combinations identified by the Company's proprietary genetic diagnostic for targeted treatment of alcohol use disorder (AUD) with AD04, the Company's lead investigational new drug product. These genotype combinations include the HTR3A, HTR3B, and SLC6A4 receptor sites which are expected to play an important role in the Company's precision medicine approach to treating addiction and may support the expansion of its pipeline.

"This patent significantly enhances our intellectual property portfolio, providing us with greater flexibility and protection as we advance AD04 toward commercialization," said Cary Claiborne, CEO of Adial Pharmaceuticals. "We are broadening our patent estate for AD04 and its use in the field of personalized medicine by securing expanded coverage of these genotype combinations. This granted patent is an important part of our strategy to protect AD04 for the treatment of AUD by patenting all possible combinations of genotypes identified in the clinical program and strengthening our IP protection through 2031. The goal is to obtain the broadest patent estate coverage possible of any genetically targeted addiction related pharmaceutical asset."

About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders. The Company's lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) in heavy drinking patients and was recently investigated in the Company's ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes identified using the Company's proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. ONWARD showed promising results in reducing heavy drinking in heavy drinking patients, and no overt safety or tolerability concerns. AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. Additional information is available at www.adial.com .

If you are interested in exploring partnership opportunities with Adial, we invite you to reach out to us (BD@adialpharma.com) to discuss how our joint efforts can bring about positive change in the millions of patients who are struggling with addiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon various facts and derived utilizing numerous important assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," "estimates," "plans" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may" and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. The forward-looking statements include statements regarding the HTR3A, HTR3B, and SLC6A4 receptor sites playing an important role in our precision medicine approach to treating addiction and supporting the expansion of our pipeline, advancing AD04 toward commercialization, obtaining the broadest patent estate coverage possible of any genetically targeted addiction related pharmaceutical asset and the potential of AD04 to treat other addictive disorders such as opioid use disorder, gambling, and obesity. Any forward-looking statements included herein reflect our current views, and they involve certain risks and uncertainties, including, among others, our ability to pursue our regulatory strategy, our ability to advance ongoing partnering discussions, our ability to obtain regulatory approvals for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, our ability to develop strategic partnership opportunities and maintain collaborations, our ability to obtain or maintain the capital or grants necessary to fund our research and development activities, our ability to complete clinical trials on time and achieve desired results and benefits as expected, regulatory limitations relating to our ability to promote or commercialize our product candidates for specific indications, acceptance of our product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of our products, our ability to maintain our license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of our patent estate and our ability to retain our key employees or maintain our Nasdaq listing. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statement included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, unless required by law.

