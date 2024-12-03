Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A40HQQ | ISIN: CA98936T2083
Frankfurt
03.12.24
08:15 Uhr
6,400 Euro
-2,080
-24,53 %
ZenaTech's Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. Signs Partnership Agreement for Blue UAS and NDAA Compliant AI Drone Cameras for US Defense

Finanznachrichten News

DJ ZenaTech's Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. Signs Partnership Agreement for Blue UAS and NDAA Compliant AI Drone Cameras for US Defense 

ZenaTech Inc. 
ZenaTech's Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. Signs Partnership Agreement for Blue UAS and NDAA Compliant AI Drone Cameras for 
US Defense 
03-Dec-2024 / 15:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TORONTO, Ontario - ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) ("ZenaTech"), a technology company specializing in AI 
(Artificial Intelligence) drone solutions and enterprise SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) solutions, announces that its 
Taiwan-based Spider Vision Sensors Ltd. subsidiary has signed a partnership agreement with Suntek Global, a 
Taiwan-based certified electronics manufacturer of vision systems, to collaborate on design and manufacturing of Blue 
UAS (Unmanned Aerial Systems) and National Defense Administration Act (NDAA) compliant cameras to be embedded into its 
ZenaDrone's products for the US Defense branches and NATO. 
The two companies will collaborate on camera design, features, testing and manufacturing, initially for a 25-megapixel 
camera to be used in the ZenaDrone IQ Series of indoor/outdoor drones. The first camera for the IQ Nano drone is 
expected to be ready to ship in a matter of weeks. This will be followed by collaboration on NDAA-compliant AI drone 
cameras to be incorporated into ZenaDrone 1000 drones designed for defense organizations for surveillance, 
reconnaissance, logistics and tactical missions. 
"Our partnership with Suntek Global will help innovate the development of our NDAA-compliant AI drone cameras while 
also jump-starting the work of our new Taiwan manufacturing office. Suntek's experience working with Blue UAS certified 
drone providers and having their own OEM products on this list, combined with their local market supplier knowledge, 
will be an asset to our team as we build our operations to manufacture and sell our drone solutions to US Defense, 
NATO, and commercial users," said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D. 
"Our team at Suntek Global thrives on collaborating with forward-thinking companies that are committed to pushing the 
boundaries of technology. We are thrilled to partner with ZenaTech in developing an advanced embedded vision solution 
for their innovative ZenaDrone IQ Series," said Managing Partner, Jason Ray. 
The Blue UAS program is a stringent government approved supplier list of drone companies that wish to do business with 
the US Department of Defense (DoD); suppliers must meet strict NDAA cyber security and supply chain sourcing 
requirements. 
The IQ Nano is a compact 10x10-inch drone currently being tested to autonomously scan barcodes and map storage spaces, 
greatly reducing time and labor associated with manual stock counts. The finished cameras are expected to be shipped 
from Taiwan to ZenaDrone's current production facility in UAE, to be embedded into the IQ Nano drone solutions. 
ZenaTech recently confirmed that all of ZenaDrone's electrical components and supply chain will comply with NDAA 
standards. ZenaDrone previously completed paid trials with both the US Airforce and US Naval Research using its drones 
for carrying critical cargo -- such as blood -- in the field. Zenadrone plans to open a manufacturing facility to 
produce US DoD drones in Phoenix, Arizona where it currently has an office. 
ZenaTech recently announced the opening of its first Asian office, Spider Vision Sensors, to manufacture drone sensors 
and components such as LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), thermal, infrared, and multi-spectral sensors, cameras, and 
PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards) to integrate with ZenaDrone multifunction drones. Taiwan was selected due to its size and 
skills as an electronics hub, and the availability of low-cost alternative components versus those from China. 
About ZenaTech 
ZenaTech (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) is a technology company specializing in AI drone solutions and enterprise SaaS 
solutions for mission-critical business applications. Since 2017, the company has leveraged its software development 
expertise and grown its drone design and manufacturing capabilities through ZenaDrone, to innovate and improve customer 
inspection, monitoring, safety, security, compliance, and field service processes. With over 100 enterprise software 
customers using branded solutions in law enforcement, government, and industrial sectors, and drones being implemented 
in these plus agriculture, defense, and logistics sectors, ZenaTech's portfolio of solutions helps drive exceptional 
operational efficiencies and cost savings. The company operates through seven offices in North America, Europe, and 
UAE, and a growing global partner network. 
About ZenaDrone 
ZenaDrone, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZenaTech, develops and manufactures autonomous business and government drone 
solutions that can incorporate machine learning software, AI, predictive modeling, and other software and hardware 
innovations. Created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector, its specialization has evolved to multifunctional drone 
solutions for industrial surveillance, monitoring, inspection, tracking, and process automation applications. 
Currently, the ZenaDrone 1000 drone is used for crop management applications in agriculture and for critical field 
cargo applications in the defense sector, and the IQ Nano indoor drone is used for inventory management in the 
warehouse and logistics sectors. 
About Suntek Global: 
Suntek Global, founded in 2001, is an ISO9001 certified electronic manufacturer of tailored thermal and visible imaging 
vision solutions. They understand that most innovative embedded vision solutions do not demand large-scale 
manufacturing. Therefore, Suntek Global's combination of precision engineering processes with cost-effective 
manufacturing practices, enables the delivery of high-quality, specialized electronic devices without the traditional 
constraints of scale. This agile approach to high-mix/low-volume (HMLV) manufacturing allows Suntek Global to 
effectively cater to the precise needs of clients across industries such as drones, robotics, security, and aerospace. 
Suntek Global has cost-effectively produced more 100+ highly customized, NDAA compliant thermal and visible imaging 
embedded vision systems for clients around the globe (www.suntekglobal.com). 
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor 
shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale 
would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 
Contacts for more information: 
 
Company, Investors and Media: 
Linda Montgomery 
ZenaTech 
312-241-1415 
investors@zenatech.com 
 
Investors: 
Michael Mason 
CORE IR 
investors@zenatech.com 
Safe Harbor 
This press release and related comments by management of ZenaTech, Inc. include "forward-looking statements" within the 
meaning of U.S. federal securities laws and applicable Canadian securities laws. These forward-looking statements are 
subject to the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. This forward-looking 
information relates to future events or future performance of ZenaTech and reflects management's expectations and 
projections regarding ZenaTech's growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. 
Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available 
to management. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", 
"should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "aim", "seek", "is/are likely to", "believe", "estimate", "predict", 
"potential", "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology intended to identify 
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this document includes, but is not limited to ZenaTech's 
expectations regarding its revenue, expenses, production, operations, costs, cash flows, and future growth; 
expectations with respect to future production costs and capacity; ZenaTech's ability to deliver products to the market 
as currently contemplated, including its drone products including ZenaDrone 1000 and IQ Nano; ZenaTech's anticipated 
cash needs and it's needs for additional financing; ZenaTech's intention to grow the business and its operations and 
execution risk; expectations with respect to future operations and costs; the volatility of stock prices and market 
conditions in the industries in which ZenaTech operates; political, economic, environmental, tax, security, and other 
risks associated with operating in emerging markets; regulatory risks; unfavorable publicity or consumer perception; 
difficulty in forecasting industry trends; the ability to hire key personnel; the competitive conditions of the 
industry and the competitive and business strategies of ZenaTech; ZenaTech's expected business objectives for the next 
twelve months; ZenaTech's ability to obtain additional funds through the sale of equity or debt commitments; investment 
capital and market share; the ability to complete any contemplated acquisitions; changes in the target markets; market 
uncertainty; ability to access additional capital, including through the listing of its securities in various 
jurisdictions; management of growth (plans and timing for expansion); patent infringement; litigation; applicable laws, 
regulations, and any amendments affecting the business of ZenaTech. 
Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the management of ZenaTech in light of 
its experience and understanding of historical trends and current conditions and other factors management believes are 
appropriate to consider, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Although ZenaTech's management believes that the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 09:31 ET (14:31 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
