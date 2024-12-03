Anzeige
03.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
Savantage Solutions: Savantage Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 Certifications

Finanznachrichten News

Savantage Committed to Industry Leading Practices and Standards in Information Security and IT Service Management

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Lisa Kazor, CEO and President of Savantage Solutions, announced today that the company has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its information security management system (ISMS), and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certification, for the company's service management system (SMS). Savantage was previously certified for ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for its ISMS in 2022, and upgraded to the latest ISO/IEC 27001 standards for its ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. Savantage was first certified for ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 in 2022 and has now been recertified.

The ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification demonstrates that Savantage has implemented an information security framework that is designed to securely safeguard information assets in a manner consistent with some of the highest information security management practices available to companies globally. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 provides requirements for an ISMS and is internationally recognized as the most stringent standard for information security management. The ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 certificate demonstrates Savantage meets the international standard for IT service management, that defines requirements for the development, implementation, monitoring, maintenance, and improvement of an IT service management system.

"These prestigious certifications demonstrate our commitment to industry leading best practices, standards, and methodologies," said Lisa Kazor, CEO and President of Savantage. Kazor also pointed out that Savantage's software development program has been CMMI-DEV Level 3 Maturity rated since 2011. In addition, the company also has an ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

About Savantage Solutions

Savantage Solutions is a woman-owned small business headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, that provides a wide range of consulting, integration, technology, and support solutions and services to Federal agencies. Savantage has a CMMI-DEV Level 3-rated software development organization, and programs within the company have been certified for the following standards: ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018. One of only four software vendors of financial management systems in the Federal market, Savantage takes pride in its commitment to quality and emphasis on service excellence. For more information, please contact Ayesha Rahman at 301-258-5600 or by email: arahman@savantage.net.

Contact Information

Ayesha Rahman
Executive for Marketing and Strategic Alliances
arahman@savantage.net
(301) 258-5600

.

Source: Savantage Solutions

