GJK Facility Services: Epworth Hospital Receives Generous Donation for Mackenzie Dinner Doctors Grants

GJK Facility Services Director George Stamas Delivers Closing Speech

The Mackenzie Dinner serves as a distinguished celebration honoring Epworth's exceptional staff, who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to professional development and patient care. These individuals are recognized for their remarkable initiatives in pursuing higher education, conducting groundbreaking research, and pioneering innovative diagnostic and treatment methods. Their unwavering dedication stems from a shared vision: to provide every patient at Epworth with exceptional, personalized care.

The realization of these ambitious projects is made possible through the generous support of donors to the Epworth Medical Foundation. We extend our deepest gratitude to Roy and Joan Mackenzie, whose remarkable philanthropy has ensured the perpetuity of the Mackenzie Dinner. Their unwavering generosity has provided a lasting legacy that empowers our staff to continuously enhance their skills and knowledge, ultimately benefiting the patients we serve.

At this prestigious event, George Stamas, AM, the esteemed Director of the Epworth Medical Foundation and Director of GJK Facility Services, delivered a closing speech that resonated with the audience. His inspiring words highlighted the profound impact of the Mackenzie Dinner on Epworth's pursuit of excellence. He emphasized the vital role of our talented staff in driving innovation and shaping the future of healthcare.

"The Mackenzie Dinner stands as a testament to Epworth's commitment to fostering a culture of continuous learning, professional growth, and exceptional patient care. We are honored to recognize the outstanding contributions of our staff and grateful for the unwavering support of our donors, who make these transformative initiatives a reality. Together, we are revolutionizing healthcare and setting a new standard for patient-centered care.

"What a wonderful evening it has been. I have been connected with Epworth for many years, and I continue to be amazed by the talent of the staff and doctors within all Epworth hospitals.

"Your desire to develop, learn and grow is exceptional, and as a Director of the Epworth Medical Foundation, I am proud that we can provide these opportunities for you to excel in your chosen fields.

"Epworth is a special place and is made up of an incredibly diverse range of roles and employees. To see such a diverse pool of recipients, roles and projects demonstrates all of the incredible people that care for our patients every single day.

"It is also a special place because of the donors and supporters within our community - and many of you are here tonight.

"Thank you for what you have made possible.

"Your generosity and commitment to our people means that many recipients will undertake experiences and opportunities that simply would not have been possible without these grants.

"I know that each recipient tonight will embrace the experiences ahead of them. Your individual vocations play an incredibly important role to ensure that our patients consistently receive a quality level of care and compassion.

"I wish you well in the activities you have planned, and we look forward to hearing the outcomes in due course."

Roy and Joan Mackenzie believed deeply in the pursuit of knowledge. They believed in the people of Epworth, and the legacy they have created across our hospitals is a true reflection of this.

"One of the things I first noticed when I came into Epworth was how staff were to one another - they were so nice to each other! I realised that there was a friendship here. They really did care," shared Joan.

And it is this fondness for Epworth that led Roy and Joan to establish the Mackenzie Endowment Fund, which was initially used to fund the renovation of the Roy and Joan Mackenzie Library at Epworth Richmond, including the ongoing funding of digital and print resources for the library.

Roy and Joan knew that if you have the best people in a hospital, you're going to be able to give the best care. This led to the establishment of the Roy and Joan Mackenzie Staff Scholarships which are awarded each and every year in their honour.

Through their bequest, Roy and Joan expanded this important endowment to help fund the Brookes Academy, where nurses and midwives will be supported to grow their clinical, leadership, education, and research skills.

Epworth is delighted to name the Mackenzie Dinner in Roy and Joan's honour as we believe it represents Roy and Joan's dedication to the education and development of our staff, and their passion for ensuring the community receives the very best care.

Furthermore, with thanks to Roy and Joan's generosity, the funding for the Mackenzie Dinner has been perpetually endowed because they believed in the power and importance of celebrating philanthropy and the difference that it makes.

This legacy of searching for new and better ways to care continues today. These competitive funding grants for innovative projects will transform the way that care and services are provided at Epworth.

Source: GJK Facility Services