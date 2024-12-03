Anzeige
03.12.2024 16:48 Uhr
Analytic Partners: Five Use Cases Revealed in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions

Finanznachrichten News

A Vital Report for CMOs and CFOs Determined to Leverage Data for Improved Performance

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gartner Critical Capabilities for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions report, Analytic Partners feels, serves as a crucial guide for C-suite leaders navigating an increasingly complex MMM landscape. It provides primary use cases, as well as must have, standard and optional capabilities.

Gartner's report highlights the importance of MMM: "Marketing budgets feature large and discretionary expenditures, most notably in advertising, which are especially difficult to measure. CMOs can employ MMM solutions to illuminate the relationships between investments and outcomes, and to map out pathways to improved efficiency and effectiveness."

For CMOs, Analytic Partners feels this report identifies providers that elevate decision-making and boost program performance.

For CFOs, Analytic Partners thinks this report clarifies which providers deliver measurable financial impact and the unique contribution from a given program and ROI.

Stakes are high because of the extreme and rapid changes in the marketing ecosystem. This latest research from Gartner covers eight capabilities and five use cases to deliver through a rapidly changing business and market environment, and under any situation. Analytic Partners ranked first across all.

To learn more about what Gartner recommends, please enjoy this complimentary report.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Marketing Mix Modeling Solutions, David Walters, Matt Wakeman, Weicong Zhao, Joseph Enever, November 20, 2024

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Analytic Partners??

Analytic Partners is the leader in Commercial Analytics, providing adaptive solutions for deeper business understanding, right-time planning and optimization for marketing and beyond. We turn data into expertise so our customers can create powerful connections with their customers and achieve commercial success.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/five-use-cases-revealed-in-the-gartner-critical-capabilities-for-marketing-mix-modeling-solutions-302321195.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
