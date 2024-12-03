Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
03.12.24
16:46 Uhr
0,698 Euro
+0,007
+1,01 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7010,71217:26
0,7010,71217:26
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 16:54 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

29-Nov-2024

6. Date on which Issuer notified

03-Dec-2024

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.287503

5.632552

5.920055

40957284

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.417554

5.615809

6.033363

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B5N0P849

1989061

0.287503

Sub Total 8.A

1989061

0.287503%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Cash-settled Equity Swap

31/01/2025

31/01/2025

Cash

107611

0.015554

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/02/2025

19/02/2025

Cash

37803

0.005464

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/03/2025

19/03/2025

Cash

14179597

2.049550

Cash-settled Equity Swap

07/05/2025

07/05/2025

Cash

695373

0.100511

Cash-settled Equity Swap

12/05/2025

12/05/2025

Cash

1404904

0.203068

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/05/2025

14/05/2025

Cash

2359745

0.341083

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/08/2025

05/08/2025

Cash

3191808

0.461351

Cash-settled Equity Swap

13/08/2025

13/08/2025

Cash

1559524

0.225417

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/08/2025

19/08/2025

Cash

1516693

0.219226

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/09/2025

08/09/2025

Cash

190000

0.027463

Cash-settled Equity Swap

09/09/2025

09/09/2025

Cash

1046098

0.151205

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/09/2025

17/09/2025

Cash

601099

0.086884

Cash-settled Equity Swap

18/09/2025

18/09/2025

Cash

3732987

0.539574

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/10/2025

02/10/2025

Cash

904017

0.130669

Cash-settled Equity Swap

08/10/2025

08/10/2025

Cash

1032009

0.149169

Cash-settled Equity Swap

14/10/2025

14/10/2025

Cash

131737

0.019042

Cash-settled Equity Swap

29/10/2025

29/10/2025

Cash

2139

0.000309

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/11/2025

04/11/2025

Cash

1530196

0.221178

Cash-settled Equity Swap

10/11/2025

10/11/2025

Cash

1173601

0.169635

Cash-settled Equity Swap

11/11/2025

11/11/2025

Cash

1547785

0.223720

Cash-settled Equity Swap

19/11/2025

19/11/2025

Cash

192700

0.027853

Cash-settled Equity Swap

28/11/2025

28/11/2025

Cash

94009

0.013588

Cash-settled Equity Swap

03/12/2025

03/12/2025

Cash

90074

0.013019

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/12/2025

04/12/2025

Cash

61041

0.008823

Cash-settled Equity Swap

05/12/2025

05/12/2025

Cash

132323

0.019126

Cash-settled Equity Swap

17/12/2025

17/12/2025

Cash

19548

0.002826

Cash-settled Equity Swap

31/12/2025

31/12/2025

Cash

69446

0.010038

Cash-settled Equity Swap

22/05/2028

22/05/2028

Cash

1052795

0.152173

Cash-settled Equity Swap

04/09/2029

04/09/2029

Cash

177301

0.025627

Cash-settled Equity Swap

02/11/2029

02/11/2029

Cash

70925

0.010252

Cash-settled Equity Swap

15/11/2029

15/11/2029

Cash

63335

0.009155

Sub Total 8.B2

38968223

5.632552%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5.632554

5.920057%

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

J.P. Morgan SE

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)

JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

03-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.