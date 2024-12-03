Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.: Former Merck USA President Joins Klotho Neurosciences' Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), a U.S.-based biotechnology company pioneering cell and gene therapies for neurodegenerative and age-related disorders, including ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's, today announced the appointment of Riad El-Dada, former US President of Merck, to its Board of Directors.

With decades of leadership in the pharmaceutical industry, Mr. El-Dada brings extensive experience in product development, commercialization, and strategic partnerships. During his tenure as US President of Merck, he oversaw commercial teams across a dozen therapeutic areas, managing over $12 billion in revenue. Prior to that role, he served as Managing Director for Merck's Australian and New Zealand operations.

Mr. El-Dada's career is marked by impactful achievements, including negotiating key development and commercialization deals, as well as building collaborations across all phases of the pharmaceutical lifecycle. Before joining Merck, he advised Fortune 500 clients as a consultant with McKinsey & Company. He has also served on the Healthcare Leadership Council in Washington, DC, where he actively engaged with policymakers on Capitol Hill.

Dr. Shalom Hirschman, Chair of the Board's Nominating Committee, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I am thrilled to welcome Riad El-Dada to Klotho Neurosciences. Riad's unparalleled expertise in pharmaceutical innovation, strategic leadership, and operational excellence will be invaluable as we advance our mission to develop groundbreaking therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. His proven track record of success positions him as a tremendous asset to Klotho Neurosciences as we accelerate the development of our patent-protected Klotho gene therapy, S-KL, aimed at addressing ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. We are honored to have him join our Board."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Mr. El-Dada stated: "I am honored to join Klotho Neurosciences' Board of Directors. The company is developing potentially life-changing therapies using its innovative, patent-protected Klotho anti-aging gene, S-KL. I am eager to contribute to advancing Klotho's mission, helping realize its vision for transforming the treatment landscape for devastating diseases such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's. I look forward to playing my part on the Board where we aim to drive value for our shareholders and, most importantly, bring hope to millions of patients and families worldwide."

About Klotho Neurosciences, Inc.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTO), is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative, disease-modifying cell and gene therapies using a protein derived from a patented form of the "anti-aging" human Klotho gene (s-KL), and it's novel delivery system (s-KL/AAV.myo) to transform and improve the treatment of neurodegenerative and age-related disorders such as ALS, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. The company's current portfolio consists of its proprietary cell and gene therapy programs using DNA and RNA as therapeutics and genomics-based diagnostics. Other assets include clinical-stage programs involving antibody biologics targeting cancer and autoimmune diseases, and drug delivery via a needle-free dry powder jet autoinjector called Nanoject. The company is managed by a team of individuals and advisors who are highly experienced in biopharmaceutical product development and commercialization.

For more information, contact:

Eric Boyd

Investor Relations

Email: IR@klothoneuro.com

Website: www.klothoneuro.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, the forward-looking statements in this press release include descriptions of the Company's future commercial operations. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, such as the Company's inability to implement its business plans, identify and realize additional opportunities, or meet or exceed its financial projections and changes in the regulatory or competitive environment in which the Company operates. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed or to be filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, which could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Copies of these documents are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. All information provided herein is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.