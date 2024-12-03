Anzeige
Kering: Interim dividend for the 2024 financial year
WKN: 851223 | ISIN: FR0000121485
03.12.2024 17:48 Uhr
Kering: Interim dividend for the 2024 financial year

Kering - Press release - 2024 Interim dividend

PRESS RELEASE
December 3, 2024

INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR THE 2024 FINANCIAL YEAR

At its meeting on December 3, 2024, the Board of Directors of Kering approved the payment of €2.00 per share interim dividend for the 2024 financial year.

While lower than in 2023, this amount demonstrates Kering's commitment to maintaining a consistent payout ratio over time.

The interim dividend will be paid on January 16, 2025 on positions recorded as of January 15, 2025 after market close. The ex-dividend date will be January 14, 2025 before trading.

The balance of the dividend for the 2024 financial year will be proposed by the Board of Directors on February 10, 2025 and submitted for approval at the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 24, 2025.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin and Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination". In 2023, Kering had 49,000 employees and revenue of €19.6 billion.

Press

Emilie Gargatte +33 (0)1 45 64 61 20 emilie.gargatte@kering.com
Marie de Montreynaud +33 (0)1 45 64 62 53 marie.demontreynaud@kering.com



Analysts/investors

Claire Roblet +33 (0)1 45 64 61 49 claire.roblet@kering.com

