BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound declined against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The pound weakened to 4-day lows of 1.1187 against the franc and 0.8312 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.1250 and 0.8286, respectively.The pound touched a 2-1/2-month low of 188.08 against the yen.The pound retreated to 1.2636 against the greenback, from an early high of 1.2696.The next possible support for the currency is seen around 1.10 against the franc, 0.86 against the euro, 181.00 against the yen and 1.24 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX