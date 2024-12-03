Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
03.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,620 Euro
-0,030
-1,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6101,97018:50
Dow Jones News
03.12.2024 18:28 Uhr
116 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
03-Dec-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
3 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               3 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      93,800 
Highest price paid per share:         141.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          138.00p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.3644p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,877,747 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,877,747) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      139.3644p                    93,800

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
795              140.00          08:01:19         00313684745TRLO1     XLON 
1166              141.00          08:39:16         00313714017TRLO1     XLON 
148              141.00          08:40:40         00313715085TRLO1     XLON 
298              141.00          08:40:40         00313715086TRLO1     XLON 
811              140.50          08:41:02         00313715377TRLO1     XLON 
552              140.50          08:59:54         00313731350TRLO1     XLON 
1106              140.50          08:59:54         00313731351TRLO1     XLON 
699              140.50          09:06:50         00313737373TRLO1     XLON 
1797              140.50          09:06:50         00313737374TRLO1     XLON 
2557              140.50          09:06:58         00313737497TRLO1     XLON 
651              140.50          09:25:49         00313758762TRLO1     XLON 
1743              140.50          09:49:53         00313792386TRLO1     XLON 
651              140.50          09:49:53         00313792387TRLO1     XLON 
128              140.50          09:51:00         00313793550TRLO1     XLON 
2564              140.50          09:51:10         00313793748TRLO1     XLON 
534              140.50          09:54:13         00313796993TRLO1     XLON 
684              140.50          10:14:59         00313801703TRLO1     XLON 
1342              140.50          10:14:59         00313801704TRLO1     XLON 
534              140.50          10:14:59         00313801705TRLO1     XLON 
139              140.50          10:18:37         00313801851TRLO1     XLON 
335              140.50          10:24:14         00313802039TRLO1     XLON 
2178              140.50          10:24:14         00313802040TRLO1     XLON 
2475              140.50          10:24:18         00313802041TRLO1     XLON 
1662              140.00          10:25:50         00313802079TRLO1     XLON 
779              140.00          10:25:50         00313802080TRLO1     XLON 
814              140.00          10:25:50         00313802081TRLO1     XLON 
837              140.00          10:26:56         00313802099TRLO1     XLON 
835              140.00          10:27:35         00313802106TRLO1     XLON 
815              140.00          10:27:35         00313802107TRLO1     XLON 
485              140.00          10:30:22         00313802205TRLO1     XLON 
399              140.00          10:37:18         00313803320TRLO1     XLON 
458              140.00          10:37:18         00313803321TRLO1     XLON 
464              139.50          10:39:14         00313803385TRLO1     XLON 
1721              140.00          10:39:43         00313803400TRLO1     XLON 
860              140.00          10:51:49         00313803817TRLO1     XLON 
850              139.50          10:55:59         00313803956TRLO1     XLON 
836              139.50          11:00:45         00313804076TRLO1     XLON 
601              139.50          11:24:16         00313804711TRLO1     XLON 
862              139.50          11:29:38         00313804933TRLO1     XLON 
26               139.50          11:36:43         00313805065TRLO1     XLON 
272              139.50          11:36:43         00313805066TRLO1     XLON 
186              139.50          11:36:43         00313805067TRLO1     XLON 
378              139.50          11:36:43         00313805068TRLO1     XLON 
904              139.50          11:48:00         00313805418TRLO1     XLON 
862              139.50          11:59:34         00313805791TRLO1     XLON 
18               139.50          12:03:28         00313805876TRLO1     XLON 
446              139.50          12:03:28         00313805877TRLO1     XLON 
242              139.50          12:03:28         00313805878TRLO1     XLON 
155              139.50          12:03:28         00313805879TRLO1     XLON 
863              139.50          12:12:04         00313806156TRLO1     XLON 
1318              139.50          12:34:03         00313807018TRLO1     XLON 
196              139.50          12:34:03         00313807019TRLO1     XLON 
2696              139.50          12:34:03         00313807020TRLO1     XLON 
200              139.50          12:34:03         00313807021TRLO1     XLON 
646              139.50          12:34:03         00313807022TRLO1     XLON 
384              139.50          12:34:03         00313807023TRLO1     XLON 
732              139.50          12:52:44         00313807567TRLO1     XLON 
394              139.50          12:54:00         00313807598TRLO1     XLON 
557              139.50          12:54:00         00313807599TRLO1     XLON 
922              139.50          13:01:00         00313807776TRLO1     XLON 
832              139.50          13:06:58         00313807967TRLO1     XLON 
30               139.50          13:06:58         00313807968TRLO1     XLON 
395              139.50          13:14:00         00313808338TRLO1     XLON 
344              139.50          13:14:00         00313808339TRLO1     XLON 
115              139.50          13:14:00         00313808340TRLO1     XLON 
65               139.50          13:14:00         00313808341TRLO1     XLON 
862              139.50          13:22:54         00313808685TRLO1     XLON 
546              139.50          13:26:12         00313808781TRLO1     XLON 
333              139.50          13:26:12         00313808782TRLO1     XLON 
885              139.50          13:26:36         00313808797TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 11:56 ET (16:56 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
