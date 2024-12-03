DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 03-Dec-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 3 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 3 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 93,800 Highest price paid per share: 141.00p Lowest price paid per share: 138.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 139.3644p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,877,747 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,877,747) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 139.3644p 93,800

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 795 140.00 08:01:19 00313684745TRLO1 XLON 1166 141.00 08:39:16 00313714017TRLO1 XLON 148 141.00 08:40:40 00313715085TRLO1 XLON 298 141.00 08:40:40 00313715086TRLO1 XLON 811 140.50 08:41:02 00313715377TRLO1 XLON 552 140.50 08:59:54 00313731350TRLO1 XLON 1106 140.50 08:59:54 00313731351TRLO1 XLON 699 140.50 09:06:50 00313737373TRLO1 XLON 1797 140.50 09:06:50 00313737374TRLO1 XLON 2557 140.50 09:06:58 00313737497TRLO1 XLON 651 140.50 09:25:49 00313758762TRLO1 XLON 1743 140.50 09:49:53 00313792386TRLO1 XLON 651 140.50 09:49:53 00313792387TRLO1 XLON 128 140.50 09:51:00 00313793550TRLO1 XLON 2564 140.50 09:51:10 00313793748TRLO1 XLON 534 140.50 09:54:13 00313796993TRLO1 XLON 684 140.50 10:14:59 00313801703TRLO1 XLON 1342 140.50 10:14:59 00313801704TRLO1 XLON 534 140.50 10:14:59 00313801705TRLO1 XLON 139 140.50 10:18:37 00313801851TRLO1 XLON 335 140.50 10:24:14 00313802039TRLO1 XLON 2178 140.50 10:24:14 00313802040TRLO1 XLON 2475 140.50 10:24:18 00313802041TRLO1 XLON 1662 140.00 10:25:50 00313802079TRLO1 XLON 779 140.00 10:25:50 00313802080TRLO1 XLON 814 140.00 10:25:50 00313802081TRLO1 XLON 837 140.00 10:26:56 00313802099TRLO1 XLON 835 140.00 10:27:35 00313802106TRLO1 XLON 815 140.00 10:27:35 00313802107TRLO1 XLON 485 140.00 10:30:22 00313802205TRLO1 XLON 399 140.00 10:37:18 00313803320TRLO1 XLON 458 140.00 10:37:18 00313803321TRLO1 XLON 464 139.50 10:39:14 00313803385TRLO1 XLON 1721 140.00 10:39:43 00313803400TRLO1 XLON 860 140.00 10:51:49 00313803817TRLO1 XLON 850 139.50 10:55:59 00313803956TRLO1 XLON 836 139.50 11:00:45 00313804076TRLO1 XLON 601 139.50 11:24:16 00313804711TRLO1 XLON 862 139.50 11:29:38 00313804933TRLO1 XLON 26 139.50 11:36:43 00313805065TRLO1 XLON 272 139.50 11:36:43 00313805066TRLO1 XLON 186 139.50 11:36:43 00313805067TRLO1 XLON 378 139.50 11:36:43 00313805068TRLO1 XLON 904 139.50 11:48:00 00313805418TRLO1 XLON 862 139.50 11:59:34 00313805791TRLO1 XLON 18 139.50 12:03:28 00313805876TRLO1 XLON 446 139.50 12:03:28 00313805877TRLO1 XLON 242 139.50 12:03:28 00313805878TRLO1 XLON 155 139.50 12:03:28 00313805879TRLO1 XLON 863 139.50 12:12:04 00313806156TRLO1 XLON 1318 139.50 12:34:03 00313807018TRLO1 XLON 196 139.50 12:34:03 00313807019TRLO1 XLON 2696 139.50 12:34:03 00313807020TRLO1 XLON 200 139.50 12:34:03 00313807021TRLO1 XLON 646 139.50 12:34:03 00313807022TRLO1 XLON 384 139.50 12:34:03 00313807023TRLO1 XLON 732 139.50 12:52:44 00313807567TRLO1 XLON 394 139.50 12:54:00 00313807598TRLO1 XLON 557 139.50 12:54:00 00313807599TRLO1 XLON 922 139.50 13:01:00 00313807776TRLO1 XLON 832 139.50 13:06:58 00313807967TRLO1 XLON 30 139.50 13:06:58 00313807968TRLO1 XLON 395 139.50 13:14:00 00313808338TRLO1 XLON 344 139.50 13:14:00 00313808339TRLO1 XLON 115 139.50 13:14:00 00313808340TRLO1 XLON 65 139.50 13:14:00 00313808341TRLO1 XLON 862 139.50 13:22:54 00313808685TRLO1 XLON 546 139.50 13:26:12 00313808781TRLO1 XLON 333 139.50 13:26:12 00313808782TRLO1 XLON 885 139.50 13:26:36 00313808797TRLO1 XLON

