Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

Fidelity Asian Values PLC (the "Company")

Other Directorships

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9R (2), the Company announces that Lucy Costa Duarte, non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed as a non-executive director of Allianz Technology Trust PLC with effect from 1 January 2025.

George Bayer

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240