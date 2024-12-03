Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) today announced that it will hold its annual PSH Investor Presentation on 11 February 2025 at 15:00 GMT (10:00 EST).

Any person wishing to attend must be an existing PSH shareholder or bondholder at the time of the presentation. A livestream of the event will also be available. Additional eligibility and registration details are available at www.pershingsquareholdings.com.

About Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd.

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (LN:PSH) (LN:PSHD) (NA:PSH) is an investment holding company structured as a closed-ended fund.

Contacts:

Media

Camarco

Ed Gascoigne-Pees Julia Tilley +44 (0)20 3781 8339, media-pershingsquareholdings@camarco.co.uk