CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup Co. (CPB) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $218 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $234 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.Excluding items, Campbell Soup Co. reported adjusted earnings of $267 million or $0.89 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $2.772 billion from $2.518 billion last year.Campbell Soup Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $218 Mln. vs. $234 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.772 Bln vs. $2.518 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.12 to $3.22Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX