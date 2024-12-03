Logitech International (SIX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced that the Company will hold an Analyst Investor Day (AID) on March 5, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time and 9:00 p.m. Central European Time, in person and by videoconference.

At the event, Company executives will present their vision of the Company's mission to extend human potential in work and play, its long-term strategy and industry-leading innovation. A question and answer session (Q&A) will follow. The event will also include product experiences and a networking reception.

A livestream and replay of the presentation and Q&A will be available on the Logitech corporate website at http://ir.logitech.com.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, at www.logitech.com or company blog.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at www.logitech.com.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203936869/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Kate Beerkens, Director of Investor Relations ir@logitech.com

Nicole Kenyon, Head of Global Corporate and Internal Communications nkenyon@logitech.com (USA)

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications +41 (0) 79-292-3499, bstarkie1@logitech.com (Europe/Asia)