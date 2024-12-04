Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A0RFDZ | ISIN: KYG8701T1388 | Ticker-Symbol: TC2A
Tradegate
03.12.24
17:44 Uhr
0,620 Euro
-0,010
-1,59 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
04.12.2024 00:06 Uhr
PurpleVine IP: PurpleVine Drives TCL's Successful Entry into the HEVC Advance Patent Pool

Finanznachrichten News

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, 2024, Access Advance LLC ("AA") and TCL Electronics Holdings Limited ("TCL" or "Client") announced that TCL had officially joined the HEVC Advance Patent Pool as a licensee. PurpleVine IP Group ("PurpleVine") played a pivotal role in this achievement, providing full-spectrum services, including strategic planning, global litigation management, and licensing negotiation support. PurpleVine's efforts were instrumental in helping TCL finalize agreements with AA and multiple HEVC Advance licensors, resolving years of complex global litigation over HEVC standard-essential patents("SEPs").

Source: Access Advance

Since 2021, leading HEVC Advance licensors - including Dolby, GEVC, Philips, Mitsubishi Electric, JVCKENWOOD, NEC, ETRI, and IP Bridge - have filed dozens of infringement lawsuits and sought injunctions against TCL across jurisdictions such as Germany, the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Europe, and Brazil. PurpleVine provided TCL with a comprehensive defense strategy tailored to each jurisdiction. Working closely with local counsel, the PurpleVine team devised FRAND-compliant arguments, non-infringement defenses, and patent invalidation strategies that not only neutralized injunction threats but also achieved an outstanding success rate of over 90% in invalidating asserted patents during first-instance rulings.

PurpleVine also spearheaded counteractions against AA and HEVC Advance licensors in multiple jurisdictions, including China, Brazil, and Germany. Notably, PurpleVine assisted TCL in filing two landmark cases in Chinese courts - one challenging SEP licensing rates and another alleging abuse of market dominance. These cases were the first in the world where courts asserted jurisdiction over SEP pool licensing rates and alleged monopolistic practices, setting a groundbreaking legal precedent.

Daniel Fu, General Counsel of TCL, stated, "We are pleased to have signed a license with Access Advance's HEVC patent pool, with the help of PurpleVine IP. The transaction is beneficial to the licensing ecosystem and the development of cutting-edge technologies for the welfare of consumers."

This multi-jurisdictional case, involving complex legal challenges, spanning several years, highlights PurpleVine's expertise in managing high-stakes IP disputes. PurpleVine's strategic leadership, effective litigation management, and skilled negotiations reaffirm its position as a leading provider of cross-border intellectual property services.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice or an official statement regarding litigation.

About PurpleVine IP Group

PurpleVine IP Group, based in Shenzhen, China, is a leading intellectual property service provider with a global perspective. The firm offers one-stop IP services, including patent and trademark prosecution, analysis, global transactions, licensing negotiations, and dispute resolution. The core members of PurpleVine's litigation and dispute resolution team have backgrounds in top international law firms and leading corporate legal departments. They have managed patent litigation and invalidation cases in over 50 courts worldwide. The firm also includes SEP (Standard Essential Patent) experts from the telecommunications industry, who have been involved in hundreds of patent licensing negotiations and litigations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570709/image_5028630_31358646.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/purplevine-drives-tcls-successful-entry-into-the-hevc-advance-patent-pool-302320924.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
