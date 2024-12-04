

On December 4, 2024, Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass") announces the official sale of the? Macau Pass - China T-Union ?mCard. The card covers public transportation in over 300 cities in Chinese Mainland, and it is also applicable to nearly 30,000 terminal consumption scenarios in Macau, covering transportation, retail, catering, and entertainment, achieving the convenient service of "taking public transportation hassle-free in Chinese Mainland and the Macau SAR with one card". Mr. Luo, a Macau citizen, plans to purchase a?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard for his family. He said, "This card can be used by the whole family, and it is especially convenient for the elderly. After retiring, my parents often travel to Chinese Mainland, but paying for public transportation is a hassle for them since they aren't familiar with electronic payments." He also mentioned that although he once bought a public transportation card in Chinese Mainland, it was inconvenient because it could only be topped up locally. In comparison, the?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard is more convenient since it can be topped up in Macau, and family members can also help top it up using the MPay app ("MPay"). Moreover, it can also be used for daily consumption in Macau. The?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard is launched by Macau Pass under the support of the Ministry of Transport of the People's Republic of China and the Transport Bureau of the Macao S.A.R. Mr. Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of Macau Pass, said: "Over the 25 years since Macau's return, we have witnessed the deep integration of Macau and Chinese Mainland in the fields of economy and trade, lifestyle, and public services. The launch of the?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard further promotes the interconnectivity between the two regions and reflects our mission to promote smart city construction and assist in the integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This card is the result of the exclusive cooperation between Macau Pass and the China T-Union system, integrating world-class innovative technologies. It not only strengthens the connection between Macau and Chinese Mainland but also brings real convenience to the daily life of residents, helping Macau better integrate into the national development." Dual-Currency Payment with Extensive Coverage The?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard features a MOP e-purse and a RMB e-purse, meeting the payment needs of different scenarios in Macau and Chinese Mainland. The MOP e-purse is applicable to local consumption in Macau, with a stored value limit/top up ceiling of MOP 3,000, covering nearly 30,000 consumption points including public transportation, retail, and dining. The RMB e-purse, designed for public-transportation in Chinese Mainland, its stored value limit/top up ceiling is RMB 1,000 and can be used on public transportation in over 300 cities that support the China T-Union system. Multiple Top-Up Methods with Built-in Exchange Rates The?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard supports various top-up methods. The MOP e-purse can be topped up by cash at authorized Macau Pass top-up service providers and customer service centers, or online via MPay. The RMB e-purse can be topped up by converting the MOP balance into RMB via MPay, with the exchange rate automatically calculated based on the daily market rate. Users can also link their cards to MPay, which enabling them to top up using NFC, check balances, and view transaction history anytime, anywhere. On-Sale Now, Available via Multiple Channels The?Macau Pass - China T-Union?mCard is on sale today at MOP 68 and is available for purchase through various channels. Online channels include mCoin and mPass platforms, while offline channels include Macau Pass Customer Service Centers, mPass service stations, and all 7-11 convenience stores across Macau. As a purchased version card, no deposit is required, no registration is needed thus it cannot be reported for lost. (after linking with MPay, it only supports recharge and balance and transaction history check). To request a refund, users can bring along their mCard and visit one of our Macau Pass Customer Service Centers in person (if the refund amount is MOP1,000 or above, original ID document must be presented for making a refund). Only full refund of both the MOP e-purse and RMB e-purse at the same time is available; refund of either purse or partial refund is not allowed. The refund will only be issued in MOP and the actual refund amount is subject to the exchange rate as determined by Macau Pass S.A. with reference to the daily market exchange rate. With the growing trend of cross-border travel, Macau Pass has also upgraded bus terminals to support the China T-Union system and the Hong Kong Octopus card, making public transportation in Macau more convenient.( At the present stage, the cards which have not been issued in Macau are temporarily not eligible for fare discounts.) This further accelerates the integration of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and highlights the deep integration of economic and lifestyle trends across the region.

