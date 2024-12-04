CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar fell to more than a 2-1/2-month low of 95.92 against the yen and nearly a 1-month low of 1.6368 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 96.99 and 1.6195, respectively.Against the U.S., the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie slipped to a 4-month low of 0.6409, nearly a 3-month low of 0.9023 and a 2-day low of 1.0981 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.6483, 0.9118 and 1.1022, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 94.00 against the yen, 1.66 against the euro, 0.62 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.08 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX