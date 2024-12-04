BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-1/2-month low of 87.28 against the yen, from Tuesday's closing value of 87.98.Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi slid to 1-week lows of 0.5831 and 1.7988 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5881 and 1.7866, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 86.00 against the yen, 0.56 against the greenback and 1.82 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX