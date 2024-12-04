MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final composite and services Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 3.15 am ET, Spain's services Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. Economists expect the index to fall to 53.6 in November from 54.9 in the previous month.At 3.45 am ET, services PMI survey results are due from Italy. The services index is seen at 51.1 in November, down from 52.4 a month ago.At 3.50 am ET, France's composite PMI survey data is due. The composite PMI is expected to drop to 44.8 in November, in line with flash estimate, and down from 48.1 a month ago.At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release Germany's composite PMI data. The composite indicator is set to match the initial reading of 47.3 and down from 48.6 in the previous month.At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to drop to 48.1 in November from 50.0 in the previous month.Half an hour later, S&P Global publishes the UK composite PMI data. The services index is seen at 50.0 in November compared to 52.0 in October.At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area producer prices for October. Economists expect producer prices to grow 0.4 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.6 percent decline in September.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX