Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 | Ticker-Symbol: 0XP
Tradegate
04.12.24
08:30 Uhr
0,070 Euro
-0,001
-1,55 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
04.12.2024 08:02 Uhr
Argo Blockchain PLC November Ops Update

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 4, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc, a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), is pleased to provide the following operational update for November 2024.

During the month of November, the Company mined 39 Bitcoin ("BTC"), or 1.3 BTC per day, a decrease from 46 mined in October 2024.

Mining revenue in November 2024 amounted to $3.4 million, an increase from $3.0 million in October 2024 due to the higher hashprice and BTC price realized in November as compared to October. As at 30 November 2024, the Company held three BTC equivalent.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities

Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 7493 989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining facilities in Quebec, mining operations in Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
