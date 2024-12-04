Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
14 Leser
Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Finanznachrichten News

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: Aquis / Sector: Financials

4 December 2024

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, has been notified that C4C SIP Trustee Limited (the 'Trustee') has allocated a total of 23,869 existing ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') to participants in the Company's Share Incentive Plan ('SIP') at a price of 57.5p per share.

Alistair Currie is interested in 3,914 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 796,110 Ordinary Shares, representing 4.31% of the Company's issued share capital.

John Lewis is also interested in 3,914 of the Ordinary Shares allocated by the Trustee and his interest in the Company's issued share capital is now 367,965 Ordinary Shares, representing 1.99% of the Company's issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

Richard Bailey, Chairman

Alistair Currie, Chief Executive

John Lewis, Finance Director

01985 201 980

PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED

Mark Anwyl

020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues plc

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alistair Currie

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive of Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

LEI

213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

b)

Nature of the transactions

Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

3,914 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transactions

3 December 2024

f)

Place of the transactions

Off market transfer

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

John Lewis

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Finance Director of Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Capital for Colleagues plc

b)

LEI

213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 40p each

ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99

b)

Nature of the transaction

Allocation of Ordinary Shares by SIP Trustee

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

3,914 Ordinary Shares at 57.5p per share

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

n/a (single transaction)

e)

Date of the transaction

3 December 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Off market transfer


