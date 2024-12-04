Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A2QNEN | ISIN: GB00BMT9K014 | Ticker-Symbol: 769
Frankfurt
03.12.24
21:50 Uhr
2,940 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Moonpig Group Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Transaction in own shares

Moonpig Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 3 December 2024 it purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £25m share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 November 2024.

Description of shares: Moonpig Group plc - ordinary shares of 10 pence

Number of Shares repurchased: 30,000 Shares

Date of transaction: 3 December 2024

Average price paid per Share: 253.3218 pence

Lowest price paid per Share: 247.5000 pence

Highest price paid per Share: 256.0000 pence

Broker: J.P. Morgan Securities plc

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 344,252,682 (excluding Treasury shares), and the company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury.

The figure of 344,252,682 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Moonpig Group plc

investors@moonpig.com, pressoffice@moonpig.com

Nickyl Raithatha, Chief Executive Officer

Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer

About Moonpig:

Moonpig Group plc (the "Group") is a leading online greeting cards and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Red Letter Days and Buyagift brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences.

The Group's leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

The Group offers its products through its proprietary technology platforms and apps, which utilise unique data science capabilities designed by the Group to optimise and personalise the customer experience and provide scalability. Learn more at https://www.moonpig.group/.



Moonpig Group plc - Trade Fills - 03 12 24
© 2024 PR Newswire
