Hyatt spotlights ambitious growth strategy in luxury and lifestyle segments, with more focused brand portfolios to unlock the full potential of each brand.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today showcased during ILTM Cannes, the world's leading luxury travel trade show, an impressive pipeline of over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels set to open worldwide by 2026.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204645922/en/

Park Hyatt London River Thames (Photo: Business Wire)

Luxury travel demand surged in 2023 and continues to rise and with Savills forecasting a 52.8% increase in Europe's existing luxury hotel stock by 2028, highlighting strong investor confidence in the segment's long-term growth potential. With 70% of Hyatt's global rooms categorized as luxury and upper upscale and Hyatt having expanded this portfolio by an impressive 28 luxury hotels and resorts in the past three years and doubled its luxury room count since 2017, Hyatt is perfectly positioned to seize this opportunity both globally and in the priority growth market of Europe.

The lifestyle hotel segment is similarly thriving, driven by experience-focused offerings that appeal to new generations of travelers. Hyatt has established a significant presence in this segment, having quintupled its lifestyle rooms since 2017 and growing by 28 lifestyle hotels in 2024 alone. This leadership has been further strengthened by the recent acquisition of the brands and most of the affiliates of pioneering lifestyle hospitality company Standard International, along with the creation of a new dedicated Lifestyle group for Hyatt. This group will be headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in Austin and Bangkok, and led by President Creative Director, Amar Lalvani, former Executive Chairman of Standard International.

Hyatt's impressive pipeline of over 50 luxury and lifestyle hotels slated to open globally by 2026 includes highly anticipated openings like Miraval the Red Sea, set to debut in late 2025. This project, marking the Miraval brand's international debut, will be a haven for luxury wellbeing seekers and adventurers and will pave the way to bringing transformative wellness experiences and one of the largest spas in the Red Sea destination.

Other highly anticipated luxury and lifestyle Hyatt openings over the next two years include the likes of Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur and Park Hyatt Johannesburg, as well the highly anticipated Andaz Miami Beach and Andaz Gold Coast. These projects will build on the high standard set by recent Hyatt openings in the luxury and lifestyle segments, such as Park Hyatt London River Thames, Alila Shanghai as Greater China's first urban resort-style Alila hotel, The Standard, Singapore and The StandardX, Bangkok.

"This year, we have much to celebrate at ILTM, the premier event for the luxury hospitality industry. 2024 has been a strong year for the Europe, Africa and Middle East region, with luxury and lifestyle segments driving this success, as shown by the exceptional performance of our hotels and the excitement around openings like Park Hyatt London River Thames and Park Hyatt Marrakech," said Javier Águila, Group President, EAME, Hyatt."Our future in these highly sought-after segments looks brighter than ever, thanks to recent acquisitions like Mr Mrs Smith and Standard International, as well as our commitment to building dedicated teams and leveraging specialized talent to enhance our luxury and lifestyle offerings."

Evolved brand architecture

For decades, Hyatt's growth has followed a thoughtful approach, strategically expanding our brands in sought-after destinations and vibrant new markets with a curated lifestyle and luxury properties portfolio. With an established collection of 256 luxury and lifestyle hotels and resorts across 45 countries around the world including 58 across EAME Hyatt leads the industry in crafting elevated high-end experiences for its guests.

To unlock the next level of this intentional growth, Hyatt is introducing specific portfolios that reflect greater focus and differentiation and can maximize the potential of each of its brands, including:

The Luxury portfolio features the finest places for the most refined tastes, enriched with unparalleled service, unmatched amenities and high design. These ultraluxe escapes are designed to delight the luxury seekers who delight in the rare and thoughtfully curated, and includes brands such as Park Hyatt, Alila and Miraval.

The Lifestyle portfolio is for guests and visitors who are always at the center of culture, no matter where they are. Encompassing brands such as Andaz, Thompson Hotels and the newly acquired Standard International brands including The Standard and Bunkhouse, these hotel hot spots offer originality in design, dining, and cultural programming, with immersive experiences that transport guests and visitors somewhere else.

"It's great to be at ILTM in Cannes again this year, celebrating the best of the luxury travel sector. I'm particularly excited to share Hyatt's evolved brand portfolios, which showcases and more thoughtfully aligns our brands to guest preference and travel behavior," said Crystal Vinisse Thomas, VP Global Brand Leader, Lifestyle Luxury Brands, Hyatt. "We don't take for granted that we are the brand of choice for high-end travellers. This trust drives us to constantly explore new and innovative ways to deliver unparalleled and unique experiences that exceed guest expectations. Our commitment is to create transformative and memorable travel moments that not only bring our guests back but also reinforce their confidence that Hyatt will always provide the pinnacle of hospitality."

Full list of luxury and lifestyle openings in the next two years:

Park Hyatt

Park Hyatt Los Cabos at Cabo del Sol (2025)

Park Hyatt Kuala Lumpur (2025)

Park Hyatt Johannesburg (2025)

Park Hyatt Phu Quoc (2025)

Park Hyatt Taipei (2025)

Park Hyatt Cancun (2026)

Park Hyatt Mexico City (2026)

Miraval

Miraval, The Red Sea (2025)

Alila

Alila Dongao Island (2025)

Andaz

Andaz Doha (2025)

Andaz Miami Beach (2025)

Andaz Lisbon (2025)

Andaz One Bangkok (2025)

Andaz Gold Coast (2025)

Andaz Turks Caicos at Grace Bay (2026)

Thompson Hotels

Thompson Miami Beach (2025)

Thompson Shanghai (2025)

Thompson Monterrey (2026)

Dream Hotels

Dream Valle de Guadalupe (July 2025)

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

Noor-Us-Sabah Palace (2025)

Hotel La Compañia del Valle (2025)

Keraton at the Plaza (2025)

Inclusive Collection

Breathless Puerto Vallarta Resort Spa (2025)

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2024, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,350 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 79 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt®, Grand Hyatt®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Vacation Club®, Hyatt Place®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Studios, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval®, Alila®, Andaz®, Thompson Hotels®, Dream® Hotels, Hyatt Centric®, and Caption by Hyatt®; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination by Hyatt®, and JdV by Hyatt®; and the Inclusive Collection, including Impression by Secrets, Hyatt Ziva®, Hyatt Zilara®, Zoëtry® Wellness Spa Resorts, Secrets® Resorts Spas, Breathless Resorts Spas®, Dreams® Resorts Spas, Hyatt Vivid Hotels Resorts, Alua Hotels Resorts®, and Sunscape® Resorts Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Mr Mrs Smith, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include statements about our plans, strategies, outlook, occupancy, the amount by which the Company intends to reduce its real estate asset base, the expected amount of gross proceeds from the sale of such assets, and the anticipated timeframe for such asset dispositions, the number of properties we expect to open in the future, pace and booking trends, the expected timing and payment of dividends, RevPAR trends, our expected Adjusted G&A Expense, our expected capital expenditures, our expected net rooms growth, our expected system-wide RevPAR, our expected one-time integration-related expenses, financial performance, prospects or future events and involve known and unknown risks that are difficult to predict. As a result, our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments, as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geopolitical conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters, weather and climate-related events, such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute our strategy to expand our management and hotels services and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management and hotels services or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; risks associated with the introduction of new brand concepts, including lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; and violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business and licensing businesses and our international operations; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements set forth above. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204645922/en/

Contacts:

Patrice Henry

Hyatt

patrice.henry@hyatt.com

Marie Cazaux

Hyatt Western Europe

marie.cazaux@hyatt.com