Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.12.2024 09:22 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Twelve Capital AG: Twelve Capital Review of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024

Finanznachrichten News

ZURICH, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twelve Capital is pleased to share our review of the Atlantic Hurricane Season 2024.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane season was more active than average but less severe than early predictions. Warm sea surface temperatures and the transition away from El Niño fuelled strong storm activity, producing 11 hurricanes, with 5 reaching Category 3 or higher. However, factors like Saharan dust helped limit storm development. Insurance losses from hurricanes are estimated at USD 30-50 billion, but most insured natural catastrophe losses in 2024, exceeding USD 50 billion, will arise from secondary perils such as wildfires, tornadoes, and floods. Twelve Capital continues to focus on peak peril risks.

Please click here to download your copy of our season review:

https://www.twelvecapital.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/12/202412_Twelve_Capital_Hurricane-Seaon_Review_EN.pdf


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.