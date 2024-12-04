Synaffix B.V.: Synaffix Licenses Metal-Free Click Chemistry Technology to Illumina for Next-Generation DNA Sequencing Applications

Agreement grants access to Synaffix patent portfolio related to metal-free click chemistry

Technology to be used in Illumina's next-generation sequencing (NGS) products

AMSTERDAM, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synaffix B.V., a Lonza company (SIX:LONN) focused on commercializing its clinical-stage bioconjugation platform technology for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) with best-in-class therapeutic index and beyond, today announced it has entered into a licensing agreement with Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN), a global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies. The agreement grants Illumina access to Synaffix's patented metal-free click chemistry technology.

Synaffix's patented metal-free click chemistry will be used in relation to certain Illumina next-generation sequencing (NGS) products.

Floris van Delft, Head of Research and Development at Synaffix, said: "At Synaffix, we are deploying a superior probe, bicyclononyne (BCN), for metal-free click chemistry for the highly selective generation of site-specific and stable antibody-drug conjugates for targeted treatment of cancer. There are also many other therapeutic applications and beyond, such as diagnostics and materials science, that can benefit from the unique chemical coupling properties of BCN. This transaction with Illumina serves as a testament to our ongoing commitment to deploy our innovative technologies in such new areas as we contribute towards making large-scale, whole-genome sequencing more accessible."

About Synaffix

Synaffix B.V. is a biotechnology company that enables ADC product candidates using its clinical-stage, site-specific ADC technology platform based on GlycoConnect®, HydraSpace® and toxSYN® technologies, that together enable any company with an antibody to develop potentially best-in-class ADC products under a single license from Synaffix.

The Synaffix platform enables a rapid timeline to clinic due to the established supply chain of technology components. Synaffix holds granted patents to its technology. The business model of Synaffix is target-specific technology out-licensing, as exemplified through its existing deals with ADC Therapeutics, Mersana Therapeutics, Shanghai Miracogen (acquired by Lepu Biopharma), Innovent Biologics, ProfoundBio (acquired by Genmab), Kyowa Kirin, Genmab, Macrogenics, Amgen, Hummingbird Biosciences, Chong Kun Dang Pharma, ABL Bio, SOTIO Biotech, BigHat Biosciences and Kivu Bioscience.

Synaffix was fully acquired by Lonza in June 2023.

About The Synaffix ADC Platform Technology

Synaffix's proprietary ADC technology platform consists of clinical-stage GlycoConnect®, HydraSpace® and toxSYN® technologies. These technologies are aimed at enabling best-in-class ADCs from any antibody, with significantly enhanced efficacy and tolerability.

GlycoConnect® conjugation technology exploits the native antibody glycan for site-specific and stable payload attachment and is tunable to any DAR format between 1 and 8. HydraSpace® compact and highly polar spacer technology further enhances therapeutic index, particularly with hydrophobic payloads. The toxSYN® linker-payload platform spans key, validated MOAs for ADC development, including potent topoisomerase 1 inhibitor (SYNtecan E), DNA damaging agents (SYNeamicin D and SYNeamicin G) and microtubule inhibitors (SYNtansine, SYNstatin E and SYNstatin F). Several unlaunched proprietary linker-payloads are being generated through the ongoing innovative efforts of the Synaffix R&D team.

For example, the newest proprietary linker-payload SYN-PNU represents a significantly potency-attenuated and better tolerated version of PNU-159,687 (a nemorubicin metabolite), designed with the objective to enable enhanced administered dose levels and competitive therapeutic properties versus ADCs loaded with the original PNU molecule.

The combination of these three technologies provides developers with a "one stop" and easy-to-use ADC technology platform, allowing any antibody developer to develop its own proprietary ADC and any ADC developer to expand its pipeline further and increase its competitive position.

About Lonza

Lonza is a preferred global partner to the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition markets. We work to enable a healthier world by supporting our customers to deliver new and innovative medicines that help treat a wide range of diseases. We achieve this by combining technological insight with world-class manufacturing, scientific expertise and process excellence. Our business is structured to meet our customers' complex needs across four divisions: Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene and Capsules & Health Ingredients.?Our unparalleled breadth of offerings across divisions enables our customers to commercialize their discoveries and innovations in the healthcare industry. Lonza's ambition is to improve the lives of patients by supporting and enabling our customers on the path to commercialization.

Founded in 1897 in the Swiss Alps, today, Lonza operates across five continents. With approximately 17,500 full-time employees, we comprise high-performing teams and individual talent who make a meaningful difference to our own business, as well as to the communities in which we operate. The company generated sales of CHF 3.1 billion with a CORE EBITDA of CHF 922 million in Half-Year 2023. Find out more at www.lonza.com

