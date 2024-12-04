GTN appoints Christopher Gregory as CEO for Europe, strengthening its leadership team for European expansion

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GTN, a global fintech redefining investing and trading for all, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christopher Gregory as CEO for Europe. Chris will spearhead GTN's strategic expansion across Europe, a key region in the company's global growth strategy.

With over two decades of experience in SaaS solutions, brokerage services, and the fintech landscape, Chris is a seasoned executive with a proven track record in launching and scaling fintech ventures. Chris's deep understanding of regulatory landscapes, combined with his strong technical expertise and strategic leadership, will enable GTN to continue delivering innovative solutions that meet the client's evolving needs.

"We are delighted to welcome Chris to the GTN team. His deep understanding of the European market and his passion for innovation will be invaluable as we continue to disrupt the traditional financial landscape," said Manjula Jayasinghe, GTN's co-founder and Group CEO. "His track record of driving innovation and delivering results in the fintech space makes him the ideal leader for our European business."

Under Chris' leadership, GTN's newly FCA authorised European business aims to offer local support and regional expertise tailored to European B2B and B2B2C clients, complementing the strengths of GTN's other regulated entities in Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

Expressing his excitement for his new role, Chris said, "It's a great time to join GTN as we set the stage for a new era of trading and investment solutions in Europe. I'm honoured to lead this expansion during such a transformative period for the financial services industry."

This latest appointment follows a series of strategic hires as GTN continues to fortify its position as a global fintech frontrunner while focusing on delivering unparalleled value to investors, partners, and clients.

About GTN

GTN is a global fintech holding broker-dealer and capital markets services licenses in multiple jurisdictions through its subsidiaries. We are committed to empowering brokers, banks, asset managers, and fintechs with scalable and innovative investment and trading solutions that enable access to a comprehensive network of global markets and multiple asset classes, making investment and trading accessible to all.

GTN brings together a diverse team of over 500 talented individuals spread across Brazil, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, united by a shared passion and purpose: empowering clients and transforming the accessibility to investment and trading opportunities for all.

GTN is backed by strategic investors IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, and SBI Group, one of the largest financial services firms listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. To learn more, visit www.gtngroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

