DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Dec-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.1834 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50991855 CODE: COMU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMU LN Sequence No.: 363054 EQS News ID: 2043939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 04, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)