Autobrains and JOYNEXT Revolutionize Smart Camera Solution Powered by Autobrains' Affordable Safety ADAS Software

Autobrains, a leader in automotive artificial intelligence (AI), has joined forces with JOYNEXT, a global automotive Tier-1 supplier and development partner to renowned car manufacturers for over 20 years, to offer their groundbreaking Smart Camera ADAS solution. The camera hardware and optimized control software, provided by JOYNEXT, is powered by Autobrains' Affordable Safety ADAS software. The single-box Smart Camera solution, optimized for cost-effective Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), was designed to meet the evolving needs of global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). This compact system simplifies integration, reduces costs, and ensures regulatory compliance without sacrificing performance.

With ever increasing global regulations, smart cameras are a must-have in new build vehicles. The joint Smart Camera meets stringent global safety standards, including Europe's General Safety Regulation (GSR) and Euro NCAP requirements, ensuring its readiness for widespread deployment across vehicle classes. "Building a powerful ecosystem is crucial in order to be able to offer our global customers reliable and future-oriented technologies," says Stavros Mitrakis, CEO of JOYNEXT GmbH. "Autobrains is a fitting partner. With them, we will be able to offer reliable, high-quality, and cost-effective technologies in the field of automated driving in the future."

Affordable Safety AI Software

"Our new Affordable Safety ADAS solution leverages Autobrains' signature-based self-learning Liquid AI technology, delivering unparalleled efficiency and significantly lowering training, validation, and BOM (Bill of Materials) costs," explains Igal Raichelgauz, Founder and CEO of Autobrains. "By indexing and compressing data into sparse binary representations, the AI system requires less computational power, reducing the size and cost of the SoC (System-on-Chip) and sensor needed for operation." Autobrains' Liquid AI mimics human brain functionality, reducing reliance on labeled data, accelerating development cycles, and minimizing data bias. This hardware-agnostic solution offers OEMs the flexibility to integrate it into existing hardware environments, making ADAS accessible to a wider range of vehicles, from premium models to compact cars, without compromising safety or performance.

ADAS as a Standard Feature

Driver assistance systems are becoming standard in all vehicle segments and regions thanks to stronger regulations and NCAP safety ratings. "Providing these assistance systems cost-efficiently to car manufacturers and drivers is a challenge for the industry," says Manuel Yoon, General Manager Germany and VP Strategy of Autobrains. "Our contribution is to help reduce the number of accidents by providing technology that enables autonomous emergency braking, lane-keeping support, and intelligent speed assistants for everyone. In addition, we can reduce the drivers' burden with comfort features such as adaptive cruise control with a single camera."

Streamlined Scalability

The system eliminates the need for complex multi-component systems, reducing time-to-market while enhancing scalability. "Our smart camera combines data collection, processing and control in one compact device. There are expansion stages with an additional interior camera, which means the system can also meet driver monitoring requirements within a single module. This makes our products an attractive solution, especially for European and Asian OEMs." emphasizes Jan Kolanko, Senior Manager for ADAS at JOYNEXT GmbH.

The new Smart Camera ADAS solution will be available for OEMs worldwide starting in early 2025. This groundbreaking solution aims to democratize advanced safety technologies, making them accessible to a broader range of vehicles and markets.

Autobrains - We Drive AI

Autobrains is a leading AI company in the automotive industry. Autobrains invented and developed a paradigm-shifting AI technology: Liquid AI - backed by 250+ patents addressing autonomous driving challenges. Implementing this unique AI technology for ADAS applications disrupts the market with its unprecedented perception capabilities, low compute requirements, and agnosicity to sensors and SoCs. The company is backed by strategic investors including Temasek, Knorr-Bremse, BMW i Ventures, Toyota Ventures, VinFast, Continental, and Autel.

JOYNEXT - WE CONNECT FUTURE

Intelligent solutions for connected vehicles - that's JOYNEXT. We are working on future technologies that are becoming increasingly important for car manufacturers and their customers. On the road to autonomous driving, data communication between the vehicle and mobile devices such as smartphones, with other vehicles (V2V) or with infrastructure systems (V2I) is becoming increasingly important. JOYNEXT is also involved in the new and further development of cloud-based services.

JOYNEXT always strives for a balance between innovation and sustainability. When developing our products, we focus on the end user and their needs and usage behavior.

With more than 1,500 employees worldwide, JOYNEXT takes connected car technologies to a new level. We are present at seven locations; our development and innovation centers are located in Dresden (Germany) and Ningbo (China).

JOYNEXT is a direct supplier to the automotive industry and has been a development partner and system supplier to renowned car manufacturers for over 20 years. Our technologies in the areas of connected infotainment and smart connectivity gateways can be found in millions of vehicles worldwide. www.JOYNEXT.com

