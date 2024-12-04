According to Revolut, Metomic's solution provides the visibility and control needed to drive innovation without sacrificing data security

Metomic, a next generation data security and data loss prevention (DLP) solution for protecting sensitive data in cloud-based work environments and SaaS ecosystems, today announced it has been selected by the global financial technology company Revolut to bolster data security across its SaaS applications whilst maintaining the productivity benefits of these applications. With over 45 million customers worldwide, Revolut is revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses spend, send, invest, and save money.

As a fast-growing fintech operating in highly regulated markets, Revolut sought a data security solution to protect sensitive data within its SaaS and cloud-based environments and ensure compliance. Revolut's partnership with Metomic, an advanced DLP provider for SaaS, will enhance the company's SaaS security posture and mitigate risks.

Before selecting Metomic, Revolut undertook a rigorous evaluation process of data security solutions to ensure the selected platform could meet complex requirements for data classification, discovery mapping, and real-time risk mitigation. After extensive testing, Revolut chose Metomic based on its advanced capabilities in real-time data discovery, powerful data classification, and automated remediation workflows that enable employees with real-time awareness and controls of sensitive data risks.

"We needed a data security solution that not only aligned with our fast-paced operations but could also scale with our growth," said Luis Irisarri, Senior Manager, Information Security, Revolut. "Metomic's ability to classify sensitive data across multiple SaaS applications, combined with its focus on empowering our teams to mitigate risks at the source, made them the ideal partner. Metomic's platform provides the visibility and control we need to continue driving innovation securely."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking companies in the industry," said Rich Vibert, CEO of Metomic. "Revolut operates in the highly regulated, rapidly expanding financial sector, where ensuring top-tier security is not just a priority but a necessity. Our partnership will enable Revolut to securely manage sensitive data across their SaaS applications, reinforcing their commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security and regulatory compliance."

About Metomic:

Metomic's data security software for SaaS, GenAI and cloud was born out of the frustration of its leaders trying to implement SaaS applications that make businesses more productive but are off limits because of high-risk security concerns. As a next generation security solution focused on cloud-based applications, Metomic gives security teams clear visibility into their organization's SaaS network to manage sensitive data and detect security threats, allowing businesses to take full advantage of their SaaS application network. To learn more visit: www.metomic.io/

About Revolut

Revolut is a global fintech, helping people get more from their money. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, more than 45 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than half a billion transactions a month.

Across our personal and business accounts, we give customers more control over their finances and connect people seamlessly across the world.

