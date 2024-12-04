Anzeige
PR Newswire
04.12.2024 11:36 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 3 December 2024, Helen Galbraith acquired 14,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.1202 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Helen Galbraith

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2024-12-03

ordinary shares of 1p each

GB00B1DQ6472

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

3.1202

14,000

43,682.80

Aggregated

3.1202

14,000

43,682.80

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3559

4 December 2024


