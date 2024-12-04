Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 3 December 2024, Helen Galbraith acquired 14,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.1202 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Galbraith 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc b) LEI 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2024-12-03 ordinary shares of 1p each GB00B1DQ6472 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 3.1202 14,000 43,682.80 Aggregated 3.1202 14,000 43,682.80

For further information, please contact:

James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3559

4 December 2024