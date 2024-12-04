Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 3 December 2024, Helen Galbraith acquired 14,000 ordinary shares in Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.1202 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Helen Galbraith
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
a)
Name
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
Transaction summary table
For further information, please contact:
James Poole
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3559
4 December 2024