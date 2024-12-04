Anzeige
04.12.2024 12:06 Uhr
H.I.G. Capital: H.I.G. Realty Acquires Last-Mile Logistics and Parcel Delivery in France

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that an affiliate has acquired a portfolio of four logistics assets (the "Portfolio"), strategically located near prime locations in large, metropolitan areas in France.


The Portfolio includes four last-mile and parcel delivery assets, located in key logistics hubs of Toulouse, Bordeaux, Caen, and Rennes. All of the assets are fully let to Grade A tenants, including Amazon, XPO, and Kuehne+Nagel.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "We are very pleased with this transaction, as it aligns well with our strategy to grow our logistics and last-mile platform in key locations across Europe. We are confident that the high-quality assets in the Portfolio will help us to capture the long-term growth potential for the sector."

Jérôme Fouillé, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "This acquisition demonstrates our ability to identify and execute attractive investment opportunities in France, allowing us to scale our pan-European logistics strategy. The Portfolio is well positioned in logistics sub-markets with positive supply/demand imbalance, which will continue to drive rental growth."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $66 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

  • H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.
  • H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.
  • H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.
  • H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio
Managing Director
rdallolio@hig.com

Jérôme Fouillé
Managing Director
jfouille@hig.com

H.I.G. Capital
10 Grosvenor Street
2nd Floor
London W1K 4QB
United Kingdom
P +44 (0) 207 318 5700
hig.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2524016/HIG_Europe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hig-realty-acquires-last-mile-logistics-and-parcel-delivery-in-france-302321609.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
