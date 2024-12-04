Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.12.2024
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
Colliers EMEA Limited: John Munday named CEO of Colliers UK

Finanznachrichten News

Industry leader to drive strategic direction

LONDON, Dec. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global diversified professional services company Colliers announced today that John Munday will be promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Colliers UK, effective 3 March 2025. Munday will set the strategic direction of the top-tier UK transactional and advisory services business of more than 1,000 employees.

With 30 years of industry expertise, Munday has rapidly grown businesses that offer diverse property services to clients and advanced the careers of the people within those organisations. He joined Colliers in 2022 as Co-Head of Project & Building Consultancy following the establishment of a strategic partnership with Paragon, one of the UK's largest independent building and project consultancies, where he was Co-Managing Director. Munday has been an enterprising, connected, and results-driven leader at Colliers who has accelerated the company's project management and asset enhancement services for investor, owner and occupier clients.

"John has an impressive track record of creating successful businesses and leading large teams that have the agility to respond to client needs and market dynamics. I look forward to seeing him imprint his vision to further enhance our UK business and extensive organisation of real estate experts," said Davoud Amel-Azizpour, CEO, Colliers EMEA.

Munday will succeed Tony Horrell who has been CEO of Colliers' UK business for the last 14 years. This follows his June announcement of his decision to retire, paving the way for a new CEO to lead its next phase of growth. Horrell will remain with Colliers UK and Ireland as a non-executive chairman, supporting clients and business development.

"We are well-positioned to stand out from the competition. By focusing on the depth and quality of advice we offer, across a diversified service platform, we will meet the needs of owners, occupiers, and investors throughout the full life cycle of all asset classes," Munday said. "By investing in a diverse range of services, we will create enhanced opportunities for our people and clients. I am immensely proud to be appointed the CEO of Colliers UK and look forward to the journey ahead."

Robert Perry, Co-Head of Colliers Project & Building Consultancy (PBC), will take over sole leadership of the PBC service line as Munday steps into his new role.

Media Contact:
Anna Silkstone
Head of Content, EMEA
Anna.Silkstone@colliers.com

About Colliers
Colliers, X @Colliersor LinkedIn.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91fb15fd-74d1-4507-911a-d7fe6b4e463e


