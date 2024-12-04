WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $233.3 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $212.0 million, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.6 million or $1.12 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $7.568 billion from $7.314 billion last year.Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q3): $233.3 Mln. vs. $212.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.97 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $7.568 Bln vs. $7.314 Bln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $8.1 - $8.3 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $5.31 - $5.51 Full year revenue guidance: $30.7 - $30.9 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX