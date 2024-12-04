ICP is a CIRO dealer-member providing automated market making & liquidity provision

ICP's services will mainly correct temporary imbalances in supply/demand of Aires' shares

Aires' intention is to enhance trading of the Company's shares

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 4, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced technology designed to protect against electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation and optimize human health, announces it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the CSE Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

American Aires CEO, Josh Bruni, commented: "We're engaging ICP to enable our existing and potential shareholders to have optimum trading access to our common shares. As a publicly traded company, we understand our twin responsibilities of growing the consumer-facing side of our company as well as facilitating the robustness of Aires' public market side. With stock markets being more complex and automated than ever, having ICP in our corner is a proactive and compliant investment in maximizing our participation in those markets."

Ian Clark, CEO of ICP Securities Inc., commented: "We are excited to partner with American Aires Inc., leveraging our ICP Premium algorithm to enhance market stability and liquidity, aligning with their vision of innovation and growth."

ICP will be paid a monthly fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of December 4, 2024, and is for four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

About ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP Premium, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protects against the potentially harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products diffract EMF radiation emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WiFi' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the Company's internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech.

