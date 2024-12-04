CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market spotlight turned on monetary policy and the Federal Reserve ahead of Chair Jerome Powell's speech later on Wednesday. Markets digested the larger-than expected reading of job openings from the U.S. Markets also assessed the political turbulence in France as well as South Korea.Markets also await the ISM Services PMI scheduled for Wednesday as well as the monthly non-farm payrolls data due on Friday to guess the Fed's likely course of action.The Federal Reserve, in its decision which is two weeks away is widely expected to slash rates. In the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December has increased to 74 percent whereas the expected probability of a status quo has fallen to 26 percent.Wall Street Futures have gained. European benchmarks are mostly trading in the green zone. Asian benchmarks however closed on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index firmed up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices rallied amidst geopolitical tensions and anxiety ahead of the OPEC+ meeting which is expected to extend the supply cuts. Gold edged lower. Cryptocurrencies mostly rallied.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,917.60, up 0.47% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,066.20, up 0.27% Germany's DAX at 20,222.75, up 0.94% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,329.91, down 0.35% France's CAC 40 at 7,280.73, up 0.35% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,907.05, up 0.59% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,232.00, up 0.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,462.60, down 0.38% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,364.65, down 0.42% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,742.46, down 0.02%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0506, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2672, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 150.84, up 0.84% AUD/USD at 0.6412, down 1.10% USD/CAD at 1.4063, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 106.54, up 0.16%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.256%, up 0.78% Germany at 2.0835%, up 1.29% France at 2.923%, up 0.76% U.K. at 4.3170%, up 1.70% Japan at 1.050%, down 0.38%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $74.16, up 0.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $70.40, up 0.66%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,665.01, down 0.11%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $96,647.02, up 1.33% Ethereum at $3,718.82, up 2.98% XRP (XRP) at $2.62, down 0.61% Solana at $236.38, up 4.80% BNB at $781.58, up 19.79%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX