WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Hormel Foods Corp. (HRL) initiated its earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.51 to $1.65 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.58 to $1.72 per share on net sales between $11.9 billion and $12.2 billion, with organic net sales growth of 1 to 3 percent.On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.68 per share on net sales growth 2.53 percent to $12.25 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com