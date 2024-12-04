Authors' Licensing & Collecting Society: Only 7% of authors have given permission for AI to be trained on their works

The survey, of 13,574 members of ALCS highlighted the lack of transparency that surrounds generative AI models.

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Authors' Licensing and Collecting Society (ALCS) has found in a recent survey of its members that only 7% of authors who know that their work has been used to train AI had given permission. Furthermore, over three-quarters (77%) of authors do not know if their work has been used to train AI models.

The survey, conducted between June and August of this year, was completed by 13,574 members of ALCS and highlighted the lack of transparency that surrounds generative AI models, such as ChatGPT.

The survey revealed that authors are aligned with the key themes of choice, recognition, transparency, and remuneration developed by the ALCS in 2023 and make clear the need for licensing options that fairly compensate writers for the use of their work in training AI models.

Choice

The report highlights that authors are not completely opposed to their works being used to train AI models - but only if they received fair compensation, were appropriately credited, and their permission was asked.

Findings include:

91% of writers feel that they should be asked for permission to use their works.

87% want to be credited when their works are used by AI.

92% of respondents said that they would want to receive compensation for any historic use of their work by AI.

Transparency

The lack of clarity around AI systems is a further issue for authors. Alongside the report finding that 77% of authors do not know if their work has been used to train AI models, it further found that:

71% of the writers surveyed were concerned about their works being used to train AI.

71% of writers or their representatives were concerned about AI platforms 'copying or mimicking' the style of their writing.

Collective Licensing

Respondents were supportive of finding a licensing agreement that would enable them to benefit from the use of their works to train AI systems:

81% said that they would be happy to support a licence if ALCS was able to secure one.

72% of members would expect to have the ability to opt-out of any licensing schemes that are put in place.

ALCS CEO Barbara Hayes says of the report: "The findings of our survey confirm much of what we already believed about writers' attitudes to the lack of remuneration and choice. But what also became clear is that writers are often in the dark about what is happening to their works, and subsequently they don't know how to feel about it. They have a lot of questions: How do we find out what has been used? How will any remuneration work? How will AI affect the careers of authors?

"It is our belief that licensing offers the best solution for ensuring authors are recognised and fairly compensated for the use of their work in AI systems, if that is what they choose to do."

ALCS Chair, author, and tech philosopher Tom Chatfield adds: "Behind these statistics lies a fundamental imbalance in how creative work is valued and respected in an algorithmic age. While tech companies rush to train ever-larger systems on vast libraries of human-made content, its creators are neither consulted nor compensated.

"Yet what's striking about the ALCS survey isn't just writers' concerns - it's their readiness to engage with solutions. Some 81% of respondents would participate in a licensing framework for future uses of their work. Writers aren't against technological progress. They're opposed to exploitation, alongside the confusions and category errors that a lack of transparency breeds."

Find a full copy of the report: www.alcs.co.uk/AI

ABOUT ALCS

ALCS is a not-for-profit organisation started by writers for the benefit of all types of writers. Owned by its members, ALCS collects money due for secondary uses of writers' work. It is designed to support authors and their creativity; ensure they receive fair payment and see their rights are respected. It promotes and teaches the principles of copyright and campaigns for a fair deal. It represents over 125,000 members, and since 1977 has paid over £700million to writers.

