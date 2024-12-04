BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound fell to a 2-day low of 1.2630 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day high of 1.2702.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 0.8302 and 1.1206 from an early 2-day highs of 0.8277 and 1.1257, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.25 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro and 1.11 against the franc.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX