WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States has imposed sanctions on 35 firms and ships that play a critical role in transporting illicit Iranian petroleum to foreign markets.Announcing this, the U.S. Department of Treasury said this action imposes additional costs on Iran's petroleum sector following it's attack against Israel last month, as well as Iran's announced nuclear escalations, building upon the sanctions issued on October 11.Petroleum revenues provide the Iranian regime with the resources to fund its nuclear program, develop advanced drones and missiles, and provide ongoing financial and material support for the terrorist activities of its regional proxies.'Iran continues to funnel revenues from its petroleum trade toward the development of its nuclear program, proliferation of its ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle technology, and sponsorship of its regional terrorist proxies, risking further destabilizing the region,' said Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Bradley T. Smith. 'The United States remains committed to disrupting the shadow fleet of vessels and operators that facilitate these illicit activities, using the full range of our tools and authorities.'Iran relies upon a sprawling network of tankers and ship management firms in multiple jurisdictions to transport its petroleum to overseas customers - using tactics such as false documentation, manipulation of vessel tracking systems, and constant changes to the names and flags of vessels.The ships targeted by the Treasury have collectively shipped tens of millions of barrels of oil for Iran.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX