WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $4.84 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $5.46 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's first quarter.Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $10.17 million or $0.45 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $845.09 million from $823.84 million last year.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings (Q1): $4.84 Mln. vs. $5.46 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $845.09 Mln vs. $823.84 Mln last year.: Full year revenue guidance: $3.4 Bln - $3.5 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX