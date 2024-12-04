Anzeige
04.12.2024 14:31 Uhr
Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors

Finanznachrichten News

Finnvera plc, Stock Exchange Release, 4 December 2024 
Personnel changes in Finnvera's Board of Directors 
The State of Finland as the only shareholder of Finnvera Plc and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment as the 
State's representative have made changes in the composition of the company's Board of Directors. Jan Vapaavuori, LL.M., 
has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Pia Santavirta, LL.M., CEO of Finnish Industry Investment 
Ltd. has been appointed as new member of the Board of Directors. 
Jan Hjelt, Director General, LL.M. with court training, from the Ministry of Economic Affairs will continue as First 
Vice Chair and Mikko Spolander, Director General, Lic.Sc. (Econ.), from the Ministry of Finance will continue as Second 
Vice Chair of Finnvera's Board of Directors. Hannu Jaatinen, M.Sc. (Econ.), eMBA; Eila Kreivi, M.S.Sc.; Anne Nurminen, 
Entrepreneur, and Elina Piispanen, M.Sc. (Econ.) will continue serving as members of the Board. 
The changes come into effect on December 4, 2024. The term of the Board continues until the end of the 2025 Annual 
General Meeting. 
Former Chairman Petri Ekman and member Petri Viertiö have stepped down from the Board. 
Further information: 
Risto Huopaniemi, Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs and Administration, Finnvera, tel. +358 29 460 2520, 
risto.huopaniemi@finnvera.fi 
About Finnvera Oyj 
Finnvera provides financing for the start, growth and internationalisation of enterprises and guarantees against risks 
arising from exports. Finnvera strengthens the operating potential and competitiveness of Finnish enterprises by 
offering loans, guarantees and other services associated with the financing of exports. The risks included in financing 
are shared between Finnvera and other providers of financing. Finnvera is a specialised financing company owned by the 
State of Finland and it is the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Finland. www.finnvera.fi/eng 
News Source: Finnvera Oyj 
