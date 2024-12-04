TraceGains' Annual Together Conference Gathers Food and Beverage Thought Leaders in February 2025 to Tackle Toughest Industry Challenges

Registration now open for signature event focused on food safety and compliance, sustainability, product innovation, supply chain, and digital transformation

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TraceGains , the leading provider of networked compliance, quality, ESG, and product innovation solutions in the food and beverage (F&B) industry, today announced its highly anticipated annual Together conference will take place virtually on February 26-27, 2025. Anticipated to draw over 4,000 global participants and 60+ speakers and thought leaders from across the F&B ecosystem, this year's conference focuses on uniting and empowering participants to become Guardians of the industry in five key areas :

Guardians of FSQ : Protect Food Safety & Compliance

: Protect Food Safety & Compliance Guardians of the Planet : Master Sustainability & ESG

: Master Sustainability & ESG Guardians of Innovation : Pioneer Nutrition & Product Development

: Pioneer Nutrition & Product Development Guardians of the Network : Revolutionize Information Exchange Across the Supply Chain

: Revolutionize Information Exchange Across the Supply Chain Guardians of the Workforce: Marshal Digital Transformation & Efficiency

Together 2025 will serve as a platform for well-respected industry leaders to collaborate and engage in meaningful discussions on the F&B industry's most pressing issues, including an increasingly complex regulatory environment, demands for improved sustainability, and effectively harnessing technological innovation. Through a variety of keynote presentations, panels, interactive workshops, and networking sessions, attendees will be equipped with the knowledge to tackle these challenges head on.

Key speakers include:

Black Rifle Coffee Company - Gain insights from professionals across quality, regulatory, procurement, operations, and R&D teams at BRCC as they share how their collaboration has driven the rapid growth of America's fastest-growing coffee company.





- Gain insights from professionals across quality, regulatory, procurement, operations, and R&D teams at BRCC as they share how their collaboration has driven the rapid growth of America's fastest-growing coffee company. Gary Nowacki , CEO of TraceGains - With 30 years' experience designing software and networks for food, supplement, and CPG leaders, Nowacki will kick off Together 2025 by addressing the critical role of Guardians in protecting our planet, ensuring food safety, and driving innovation.





, CEO of TraceGains - With 30 years' experience designing software and networks for food, supplement, and CPG leaders, Nowacki will kick off Together 2025 by addressing the critical role of Guardians in protecting our planet, ensuring food safety, and driving innovation. Jamie Reeves , Executive VP of Product Development and Commercialization at MATTSON, the country's most successful independent developer of foods and beverages for the retail foods and chain restaurant industries - Reeves will share insights on mastering agile product development to reduce time to market and quickly adapt to consumer trends while maintaining product quality.





, Executive VP of Product Development and Commercialization at MATTSON, the country's most successful independent developer of foods and beverages for the retail foods and chain restaurant industries - Reeves will share insights on mastering agile product development to reduce time to market and quickly adapt to consumer trends while maintaining product quality. Chris Elliott , Professor of Food Safety and Founder of the Institute of Global Food Security at Queen's University Belfast - Elliott will discuss the future of food integrity, highlighting his research conducted alongside leading food scientists.





, Professor of Food Safety and Founder of the Institute of Global Food Security at Queen's University Belfast - Elliott will discuss the future of food integrity, highlighting his research conducted alongside leading food scientists. Gary Weber , Senior Director of Food Safety and Contamination Prevention at Crisis24, a global consultancy for integrated risk management - Weber will explore the critical role of digital transformation in shaping the future of F&B risk management, offering tips on securing funding for your projects.

Additional experts from the following companies will share their insights: 7-eleven, Ashbury Global, Baker & Baker, Camerican, DitchCarbon, HelloFresh, Home Market Foods, Hudsonville Ice Cream, and Sustained. More speakers will be unveiled in the coming weeks as the agenda is finalized.

Free registration for Together 2025 is now open via the virtual event platform: together.tracegains.com . Anyone working in R&D, FSQ, procurement, regulatory, and operations interested in learning more about shaping the future of the F&B industry in the face of today's evolving challenges is encouraged to participate.

About TraceGains

Founded in 2008, TraceGains has revolutionized the food and beverage industry with the first Source-to-Shelf networked ecosystem. By digitizing processes and insights using advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI), TraceGains provides comprehensive solutions for compliance, nutritional calculation and labeling, new product development, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and packaging in collaboration with Esko and other Veralto companies. Our clients capitalize on these tools to navigate the complexities of the global food and beverage industry, ensuring safer, compliant products reach customers faster and at reduced costs, thereby creating a competitive edge in their market launches.

Trusted by over 1,500 global clients, including more than half of the top 100 food and beverage manufacturers, the TraceGains network connects brands to their supply chain, then applies AI and ESG to enrich data and automate processes across its vast global ecosystem of 100,000 supplier locations and over 600,000 ingredients and products.

