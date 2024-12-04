Gr4vy welcomes JustGiving as a new client and introduces Gr4vy Pulse

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gr4vy , the cloud-native payment orchestration layer, announces JustGiving , the UK's leading online fundraising platform. Through Gr4vy's innovative payment orchestration platform, JustGiving supports over 60 forms of cryptocurrency donations. With no international exchange fees, cryptocurrency makes cross-border donations easier than ever, opening the door to a wide range of global donors. Gr4vy's ability to integrate diverse payment methods simplifies operations and ensures a seamless giving experience for donors using JustGiving worldwide. "Gr4vy's connections capabilities have enabled us to keep up with payment trends and expand our reach, making donating simpler for all."Oliver Shaw-Latimer, Senior Director of Payments and Innovation, JustGiving.

Alongside these customer announcements, Gr4vy is proud to communicate the launch of Gr4vy Pulse , a dedicated space to share the latest feature releases, platform enhancements, and innovations from Gr4vy. The first edition includes the redesign of their platform Dashboard, allowing merchants to access real-time data while having a 360° view of all their payment stack, improvements on their Settlement Reporting capabilities, and the release of Payouts, a new feature that enables merchants to process Original Credit Transactions (OCT).

Gr4vy also announced the introduction of Gift Cards and Split-tender support and a new Routing feature that allows merchants to route directly to any PSP, bypassing any pre-set rule on the workflow engine. Building on its existing support for Network Tokenization, Gr4vy now offers self-provisioned Network Tokens. This feature allows businesses to manage their own tokens while enabling dynamic retries using traditional card PANs, ensuring greater flexibility for merchants. Advanced Authentication for Vault Forwarding is also part of this edition's release, enabling merchants to securely forward PCI data to endpoints that require signed, encrypted, or verified payloads beyond basic API keys or passwords.

On their integrations hub, Gr4vy updated their support for Apple Pay, including new cross-browser support, alongside recurring payments for Apple Pay and Google Pay, with card-on-file functionality. "These new features mark an important milestone for Gr4vy as we continue to empower businesses with greater control and flexibility over their payment operations. The addition of these features further solidifies Gr4vy as the platform of choice for businesses seeking innovative, secure, and seamless payment solutions", mentioned John Lunn, CEO and Founder of Gr4vy.

All features announced are now available to Gr4vy merchants. To explore these updates, visit Gr4vy Pulse or check out our documentation for detailed information.

Gr4vy is the leading cloud-native payment orchestration platform that simplifies payment operations for merchants worldwide. With Gr4vy, businesses can optimize authorization rates, expand payment options, seamlessly manage transactions across multiple PSPs, and expand to new markets. Built on an IaaS model, their no-code environment allows businesses to customize every checkout experience and increase conversion while making every payment safe.

