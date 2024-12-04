Anzeige
Analysten eilen, um Kursziele zu verdreifachen nach ATHAs neuester Entdeckung
04.12.2024 15:54 Uhr
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 04

CAPITAL GEARING TRUST P.L.C.

(the "Company")

LEI:213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 4 December 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 3 December 2024, the unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 4,857.70p

Including income: 4,907.12p

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


